Boyne Valley Catholic Community services

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning November 12 th the Thirty

First Week in Ordinary Time

Activities during the week that begins November 12th include:

Second sacramental preparation session (Sunday, November 12th ) at 5:30 pm at St. Matthew.

All adults of the parish are encouraged to join our sacramental preparation parents for an evening of discussion and learning about the basic precepts of our faith. We had a great session in October, and encourage more adults to join us. The session runs from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm.

Little Rock Scripture Study: Study begins at Mondays at Noon at St. Augustine in Boyne Falls

Men's Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthew.

All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

Stephen’s Ministry: Meets on Wednesday at 6:00 at St. Matthew in Boyne City.