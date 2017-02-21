Boyne Valley Catholic Community events

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and …

The Boyne Valley Catholic Community is offering many opportunities to enrich your prayer life and spirituality beginning the Eighth Week in Ordinary Time on Feb. 26.

Activities during the week that begins Feb 26th include:

• Ash Wednesday Mass: Mass will be celebrated at St. Augustine at 9:00 am. A Word Service will be held at noon at St. Matthew’s. Evening mass will be celebrated at 7:00 pm at St. Matthew’s. Ashes will be distributed at the 9:00 am and 7 pm masses and the noon Word Service.

• Stations of the Cross will begin on Friday March 3rd at 7:00 pm and will continue on Friday evenings thru April 8th.

• Weekly Support & Prayer group for those impacted by the addictions and alcoholism as an offshoot of our Addiction and Substance Abuse Panel, our Jail Ministry group will be hosting a new Lenten Program.

It will be a weekly Support & Prayer group for those impacted by the addictions and alcoholism of family members and loved ones.

Using the book “Praying for Those with Addictions – A Mission of Love, Mercy and Hope” by Anne Costa as a reference, we will meet from 6:30 until 7:30 on Thursday nights, beginning on March 2nd in the parish youth center (basement).

Our hope is to provide an avenue to share, pray and support each other on this journey.

Anyone impacted by a loved one’s addiction or alcoholism is welcome to attend.

For more information, call the parish office at 231-582-7718.

• Little Rock Scripture Study: The winter/spring session of the Little Rock Scripture study group is underway and meets at noon at St. Augustine’s.

The group is studying “Israel’s Story – Part 2”

All sessions begin at noon, and all participants are asked to bring a lunch.

Please call JoAnn Gibes for more information.

• Book Club: The book club has begun a new session and meets on Tuesday at 10:00 am at St. Matthew’s.

The club will be reading “Five Years IN Heaven: The Unlikely Friendship that Answered Life’s Greatest Questions” By John Schlimm.

If you are interested in joining the book club, please call the parish office.

• Faith Formation for Pre-K through 12: Meets on Sunday at 5:30 at St. Matthew’s.

• Men’s Bible Study Group: The group meets on Tuesday morning at 6:30 am at St. Matthew’s. All men of the faith community are invited to attend.

• RCIA: Is being held on Tuesday evenings at 6:00 pm at St. Matthew’s.

If you know someone who is looking and searching for a faith community and a relationship with Christ, please invite them to attend.

For additional information, please call the parish office.

• Daily Mass has moved from 8:00 am to 9:00 am.