Boyne trails celebration Saturday Aug. 26

Here is the schedule:

10 a.m. – Top Of Michigan Mountain Bike Association volunteers will be at the School Forest Trail to guide and talk about the trail.

12 noon – Avalanche Preserve trail dedication and ribbon-cutting.

2 p.m. – TOMMBA volunteers will be at the Avalanche Trail to guide and talk about the trail

Avalanche Preserve has 9 miles of new professionally-built, sustainable trails with beginner, intermediate and expert trails

Boyne School Forest has 9 miles of trails built by Top of Michigan Mountain Bike Association (TOMMBA) volunteers, with three 3-mile loops for beginner, intermediate and expert riders

More than 100 miles of additional trails are available within 30 minutes of Boyne City.

For further information, visit the TOMMBA Facebook page or email info@tommba.org.