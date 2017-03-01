Boyne Thunder awards over $138k to area charitable groups

The 13th annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run in 2016 brought speed, thunder, and excitement to …

The 13th annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run in 2016 brought speed, thunder, and excitement to northern Michigan, and over $138,000 in proceeds to three area organizations.

Based on an agreed upon formula for disbursement, Camp Quality will receive in total over $76,000, Main Street over $48,000 and Challenge Mountain almost $14,000 from the 2016 event.

Shown in the photo are representatives from Camp Quality and Challenge Mountain with members of the Boyne Thunder event committee receiving their first disbursement.

The second disbursement will be given in March.

“The support for Boyne Thunder and for the benefitting organizations is absolutely incredible,” Bob Alger, Boyne Thunder chairman said.

This year, $32,000 was saved to be put back into the event. Boyne Thunder will be contributing to a dock extension at the municipal marina.

Even with money being saved for the capital investment, each recipient organization received the largest disbursement to date, from the event.

“We are at such an exciting point in the growth of the event, to be able to reinvest in the event and in the community, while still providing a record amount of proceeds to our benefitting organizations,” Alger said.

Boyne Thunder is coordinated by Boyne City Main Street and supports Camp Quality, a non-profit organization serving children with cancer and their families by providing year-round programs, experiences, and companionship, Challenge Mountain, a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching and improving lives for the mentally and physically challenged through outdoor recreation and the Boyne City Main Street program.

The poker run showcases over 100 high performance boats from all over the country, roaring through the waters of Lake Charlevoix and Lake Michigan on a 130-mile excursion in search of the best poker hand.

The 2017 event will take place on July 7 & 8. Registration opens March 1.

For more information about Boyne Thunder, visit www.boynethunder.com or email mainstreet@boynecity.com.