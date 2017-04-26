Boyne theater plans revealed at April 29 humane society auction, history preservation observance

Boyne City Main Street is kicking off National Historic Preservation Month with a photo opportunity …

Boyne City Main Street is kicking off National Historic Preservation Month with a photo opportunity at the Boyne Theatre on Saturday April 29.

Community members are invited to take a group photo at approximately 10 a.m., before the unveiling of the theatre restoration plans.

Everyone is able to partake in the photo.

To see the plans a $5 admission to the theatre must be paid.

The cost covers entrance into the auction being held at the theatre benefiting the Charlevoix Area Humane Society, during which the plans are being announced, and provides a bidding card for the auction.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has a fun social media campaign that communities can take part in, called #ThisPlaceMatters. The photo in front of the theatre will allow Boyne City to join communities across the nation in celebrating National Historic Preservation Month, through #ThisPlaceMatters.

#ThisPlaceMatters signs can be picked up during the month of May at the Boyne City Main Street office, 120 Water Street, for those who would like to snap a picture at their favorite Boyne City “place”. Signs will be provided at the theatre photo opportunity.

May was officially proclaimed National Historic Preservation Month in Boyne City by the Boyne City City Commission, at their April 25 meeting.

For more information about Boyne City Main Street, visit www.boynecitymainstreet.com or email mailto:mainstreet@boynecity.com.