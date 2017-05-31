Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
June 1, 2017 - Boyne City facilities tour photo gallery
June 1, 2017 - Boyne EMS, city hall project update with photo tour
May 31, 2017 - Sports expo fundraiser for Charlevoix pool
May 31, 2017 - Boyne City to begin street work in six locations
May 31, 2017 - Boyne theater, Paga Dentistry get Main Street facade grants
May 31, 2017 - Boyne Police activity May 8-14
May 31, 2017 - Two Boyne history events feature the White family
May 31, 2017 - Votes of Charlevoix County’s state legislators Schmidt, Cole
May 30, 2017 - #405 Boyne City Gazette May 31
May 26, 2017 - 2017 Boyne Mushroom Festival in photos
May 23, 2017 - Boyne Ramblers compete in regional track meet
May 23, 2017 - Mike Long arrested in graffiti protest over liquor license at Boyne Family Fare
May 23, 2017 - Boyne Police logs May 1-7
May 23, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk filings and court cases
May 23, 2017 - GLE People Fund donates $56,072 to local charitable groups
May 23, 2017 - Boyne City versus Flushing in Quiz Central semifinal
May 22, 2017 - #404 Boyne City Gazette May 24
May 17, 2017 - How Charlevoix County’s state legislators voted
May 17, 2017 - Boyne community center fundraiser features Tom Jones, Cher, Roy Orbison, Rod Stewart tributes
May 17, 2017 - Youth orchestra to play Harry Potter, Tchaikovsky, and other favorites in Boyne
Boyne theater, Paga Dentistry get Main Street facade grants

Boyne theater, Paga Dentistry get Main Street facade grants

— May 31, 2017

Boyne City Main Street announced both Boyne Theatre and Paga Family Dentistry as recipients of the 2017-18 Façade Program grants.

 

The Façade Grant Program provides matching funds for Main Street District property owners and tenants to improve the facades of their buildings, in order to maintain the architectural character and economic viability of downtown.

A record number of applications were received, with requests totaling over $63,000.

Boyne Theatre is the recipient of $7,000. Tuck pointing for the bricks and removal of the vinyl siding was included in the grant application for the theatre.

Paga Family Dentistry is the recipient of $5,000, which will be used to renovate the Front Street façade of their building, at 112 South Lake St.

Included in the grant application were items which will allow the Front Street façade to look like the Lake Street façade of the building.

A total of $15,000 was available in grant dollars. $3,000 is reserved for a potential downtown mural.

Funds are provided by the Boyne City Main Street Program with dollars raised through Boyne Thunder. There is no set minimum or maximum number of projects per year

The grant program seeks to encourage private investment through the rehabilitation and improvement of facades within the Boyne City Main Street District, to encourage good design that will serve as quality examples, and to preserve the architectural character that is distinctive to Boyne City.

 

