Boyne theater, Paga Dentistry get Main Street facade grants

Boyne City Main Street announced both Boyne Theatre and Paga Family Dentistry as recipients of the 2017-18 Façade Program grants.

The Façade Grant Program provides matching funds for Main Street District property owners and tenants to improve the facades of their buildings, in order to maintain the architectural character and economic viability of downtown.

A record number of applications were received, with requests totaling over $63,000.

Boyne Theatre is the recipient of $7,000. Tuck pointing for the bricks and removal of the vinyl siding was included in the grant application for the theatre.

Paga Family Dentistry is the recipient of $5,000, which will be used to renovate the Front Street façade of their building, at 112 South Lake St.

Included in the grant application were items which will allow the Front Street façade to look like the Lake Street façade of the building.

A total of $15,000 was available in grant dollars. $3,000 is reserved for a potential downtown mural.

Funds are provided by the Boyne City Main Street Program with dollars raised through Boyne Thunder. There is no set minimum or maximum number of projects per year

The grant program seeks to encourage private investment through the rehabilitation and improvement of facades within the Boyne City Main Street District, to encourage good design that will serve as quality examples, and to preserve the architectural character that is distinctive to Boyne City.