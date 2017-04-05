Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne Tae-Kwon-Do students achieve new ranks

— April 5, 2017

The Boyne Area Tae-Kwon-Do Academy is proud to announce students who have completed another belt through testing Monday night March 20, at Concord Academy in Boyne City.

 

Achieving the new rank of green stripe: Anders Foltz, Logan Nelson, & Luke Nelson. Achieving the new rank of yellow stripe: Peyton Nelson, Katie Hunt, & Nolan Haske.

The Boyne Area Tae-Kwon-Do Academy is associated with the American Tae-Kwon-Do Academy and is a non contact academy for children and adults.

Classes are held every Monday and Tuesday at Concord Academy in Boyne City.

For more information call Instructors Anne Baic at 675-0251 or Jeff Wellman at 675-9892.

Pictured (from left, front row) are Kristen Austen, Kohen Manthei, JT Nelson, Anders Foltz, Nolan Haske, Katie Hunt, Peyton Nelson, Logan Nelson, and Luke Nelson. In the back row (from left) are Grand Master Joseph Auman, Esmond Santiago, Instructors Ann Baic & David Austen. Not pictured are Instructors Jake Crump and Jeff Wellman.

 

