Boyne summer means classic cars, hot rods and drag races

BY JASON MUELLER, SPECIAL TO THE BOYNE CITY GAZETTE

Boyne City Welcomes Many Activities Including Car Shows!

With excitement around every corner in Boyne City, car shows are just another activity you can bring the family out to see.

Choirs coming together, marinas being worked on, festivals and farmers markets in full swing, car shows are a great stopping area to relax and recharge.

Perfect for the entire family, expect to see some of the most exciting vehicles out on display.

Why Car Shows in Boyne City?

Car shows provide a lot for the visitor.

Teach children about classics, mechanics and taking care of something.

Spend a little time outdoors exploring the many different classics.

Show off your own classic to those that share the same interest.

Activities, food, entertainment and more can be found at these events, providing a little something more to do.

Stop by after church, check it out after the farmer’s market.

Have a show car of your own?

Get it all washed up and contact a shipping company to have it delivered to one of the shows.

Be sure to contact show hosts ahead of time to register.

July 29 – Classic Instruments

Classic Instruments of Boyne City will hold a 40th anniversary party during its annual National Street Rod Association Appreciation Day Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday July 29 at 826 Moll Drive (at Highway M-75) in Boyne City.

Bring your classic car, hot rod, custom, rat rod, motorcycle or anything cool. Everyone is welcome. Brian Brennan, editor of Street Rodder Magazine, will attend the event and will choose two vehicles at the show as “Street Rodder Editors Picks,” which will appear in his magazine. Plan on behind-the-scenes tours of the Classic Instruments manufacturing facility, a picnic lunch and a prize raffle that includes thousands of dollars in automotive-related products from top vendors. Proceeds go toward equipment for the Boyne City Police Department. www.classicinstruments.com

Aug. 3 – Boyne Falls Polish Festival Car Show

In conjunction with the Polish Fest, you can also see some of the greatest classics from the area.

Head out for an exciting festival time with food, entertainment, games and more—all Polish related!

Check out the car show on Aug. 3 from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

The show is being held in Downtown Boyne Falls at the corner of Mill and Railroad Streets.

Everyone is invited to sign up to show their vehicles, or just come out and look.

For more information, call (231) 549-2624 or visit www.boynefallspolishfestival.com

Aug. 12 – Antique Auto Show & Flea Market

Who doesn’t love a good flea market?

Now you can grab an auto show while you shop for those treasures!

The show and market will be held on Aug. 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come out to the Veterans Memorial Park at 219 North Lake St. in Boyne.

Sponsored by The Boyne Country Region Antique Automobile Clubs of America, the event is free for one and all to come out.

Entertainment, food, antique cars and good times.

For more information about this exciting event, call the Boyne City Fire Department at (231) 582-3642 or visit www.boynechamber.com

Sept. 1 & 2 – Boyne Kiwanis Car Show

An annual Labor Day weekend tradition, the Boyne Kiwanis car show is revving up to show off those classics and newer vehicles.

With a Friday Night Preview on Sept. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. to kick off the event at Stroll the Streets. Come back on Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the show.

Judging, awards and trophies will be handed out for many of the classes.

Kids choice, ladies choice and other awards to be presented.

Food, entertainment and more. Free for all.

Being held at the Veterans Memorial Park on 219 N. Lake St. in Boyne City.

For more information, call Ken Visser at (231) 582-2492 or visit http://www.boynechamber.com/events/details/boyne-kiwanis-car-show-317.

Sept. 3 – Boyne City Labor Day Drag Race

If you love fast cars, trucks and motorcycles, you won’t want to miss the Boyne City Labor Day Drag Race event on Sunday Sept. 3. The gates will open for registration at 8:30 a.m. and a drivers’ meeting is at 11:45 a.m.

—Racing from noon – 5p.m.—

The action will take place at the Boyne City Airport, 1048 East Main St. in Boyne City.

The event was started by now retired Boyne City Police Chief Randy Howard back in autumn of 2003.

Racers will be competing down a side by side 1/8 mile runway, at least 660 feet, and will be recorded on advanced systems.

Recent years have seen nearly 100 cars participate and, generally, the weather has been cooperative.

Aside from muscle cars, you will also find trucks, motorcycles and snowmobiles competing for best times and new records.

You can get in for free if you are under 12, and for adults it’s $10. For $15 you can obtain a pit pass, which will get you down to see the cars only feet away. Entry fee for drivers is $30.

Each year, different groups split the proceeds with the Boyne City Municipal Airport and the Boyne Valley Lions Club supplies food and beverages sales.

Whether you’re out checking out a festival or bringing the kids for ice cream, car shows provide a much-needed pit stop.

Boyne City is home to many exciting activities, make sure to be a part of them all during this upcoming season!