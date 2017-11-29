In The News
November 30, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
November 30, 2017 - Boyne City school board hears reading law, donations, hospitality program overview
November 29, 2017 - Boyne schools wants your input on 35 acres of land
November 28, 2017 - #431 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 29
November 28, 2017 - OBITUARY: Richard Vernard Fineout, Feb. 19, 1929 – Nov. 8, 2017
November 28, 2017 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
November 28, 2017 - Boyne Community Christmas program needs your help
November 20, 2017 - #430 Boyne City Gazette Nov.22
November 17, 2017 - Eyesore no more; Boyne City’s Chapp house demolished
November 17, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s state legislators vote on guns, Coast Guard, ice shanties and more
November 17, 2017 - Sen. Gary Peters working to strengthen Michigan defense industry, military
November 15, 2017 - Boyne Earlier Than The Bird shopping fun this Saturday
November 15, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month
November 15, 2017 - Boyne Falls school Veterans Day photo gallery
November 15, 2017 - Boyne planners look at burdensome zoning language
November 15, 2017 - Boyne City Police weekly reports Oct. 23-29
November 14, 2017 - #429 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 15
November 14, 2017 - Nursing assistant hiring event at McLaren in Petoskey
November 9, 2017 - Boyne elementary pumpkin carving photo gallery
November 9, 2017 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community services
Home / Featured / News / Boyne schools wants your input on 35 acres of land

Boyne schools wants your input on 35 acres of land

— November 29, 2017

Pictured in the featured photo at a meeting held to discuss the fate of the property are Robin Hissong-Berry and Susan Vrondran. Photo by Chris Faulknor

Boyne school officials want your opinions on what to do with nearly three dozen acres of woodland and swampland it recently learned it owns.

The first brainstorming session on the matter was held on Tuesday Nov. 14, with various local stakeholders—including those representing Boyne City Public Schools, real estate professionals, and Eveline and Melrose township officeholders—who gathered to discuss the future of the 35-acre piece of land once owned by the Melrose Unit School District.

 

“My only concern—no matter what we do out there—I just want to make sure we’re going to be able to maintain it and take care of it,” said local realtor Lynda Christensen.

“I’ve seen, over the years, where we’ve done this or done that and then nobody wanted to lay claim and take of it and keep it up.”

The land, just south of M-75 in Melrose Township, became a Boyne schools property back in the late 1960s when the Melrose Unit School District was disbanded.

The property had long-since been forgotten. Then, when someone wished to buy a portion of the land, the search for its owner began.

Melrose Township Clerk Robin Hissong-Berry, who also attended the meeting, said she saw the property listed by the county as “Melrose Township” property but she could not find the deed for it.

“When I went to get a copy of it at the register of deeds, she said it’s Melrose Township Unit School property, it’s not township property,” Hissong-Berry said. “So, then I reached out and told Boyne and Petoskey schools and said you guys have an opportunity here, somebody owns this.”

The property was actually nearly 40 acres, with five on the east side of US-131, and the remaining bulk of land on the west side.

The meeting was attended by just under a dozen people and discussion lasted for nearly a half an hour, during which time ideas for how to use the property were shared.

The two main uses considered centered on education and

One attendee said they would like to see a boardwalk built around the swamp, and a walking bridge constructed over the river.

Lynda Christensen said she liked an idea brought up during the meeting of keeping the property rustic, so students and teachers could use the area for learning opportunities.

A representative for the Top of Michigan Mountain Bike Association, who attended the meeting, suggested that, while hiking trails might work on the property, it is likely too far from the existing and proposed trail systems, and too small to use for mountain bike trails.

“I like the idea of having a simple structure out there with a roof so that we can have classes and events out there, or other school-related events,” said Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education Member Ross McLane. “I would keep it simple so that whatever alterations are volunteered on it are tolerable and not costly to fix.”

Ultimately, Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little said the future of the property is far from decided. And, he added, he welcomes public input on the matter by calling him at (231) 439-8190 or email him at plittle@Boyne.k12.mi.us.

“I guess my ask would be … if everyone would go back to their respective groups, let them know you came to this meeting, and what we talked about,” Little said… “And, let’s just see what happens.”

According to school officials, the only real decisions likely to be made about the property in the near future are to have some of the trees harvested, and to restrict motor vehicles from being used on the land.

 

 

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
10%
Overcast
Friday Night
Overcast
10%
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
10%
Clear
Saturday Night
Clear
10%
Wunderground.com

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  