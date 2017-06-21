Boyne schools OK 2017-18 budget at $13.4M— June 21, 2017
BY BENJAMIN J. GOHS, EDITOR
Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education approved a $13.4 million budget for the 2017-2018 school year last week with a 7-0 vote.
Boyne City Public Schools Business Manager Irene Byrne presented the board with the budget during the Monday June 12 regular school board meeting.
“We did have our taxable values go up about 1.7 percent this year,” Byrne said, who added that enrollment was 1,378 students.
The per-pupil foundation allowance—the amount of money allocated to the school system by the state for each student—was around $7,900.
Byrne said the 2016-2017 budget had to be amended at an approximate four-percent increase due to unforeseen expenses from the fire which occurred earlier this spring in the high school’s shop area.
There is expected to be $1,661 leftover from last year’s budget which will rollover into next year’s moneys as unreserved fund balance dollars.
“That’s about as balanced as you can come in,” said Byrne. “We won’t know until we get through the August audit if we will improve that a little bit, and I suspect that we will a little bit.”
Dual enrollment costs had also increased since the last budget was prepared. And, the school purchased a passenger van.
“Our monthly expenses right now are running about $1.3 million—between $1.2 and $1.3 million—just to operate payroll and accounts payable,” said Byrne.
The general fund forecast for 2017-2018 is based on flat enrollment of 1,378 with an expected increase of $120 per student. However, $20 of that will not show up until amendment time because school budget officials were told the increase for next year would only be $100 when they prepared the budget.
“We are seeing about a two percent taxable value increase,” said Byrne. “Why I point that out is we collect locally at the 18-mil level and then we’re made whole with state aid.”
The school’s title dollars from the federal government are expected to be decreased but at-risk dollars are supposed to increase, which Byrne hopes will result in a wash.
Byrne said she expects the 13.63 percent fund balance will probably go up some after this current fiscal year is closed out.
“I don’t really like to give forecasts but I feel confident we’ll be around 14 percent,” she said.
The school system’s capital improvement savings fund, which will be used for things like buying buses, will have $135,000 at the end of this fiscal year, and is expected to have $180,000 total by next year.
Byrne said that will almost be enough to purchase two buses.
REVENUES 2017-18
Local Sources 6,516,121
Non Ed Sources 24,000
State Sources 5,878,186
Federal Sources 307,702
Incoming Transfers
& Transactions 721,240
Total Revenues 13,447,249
Audited Fund Balance, July 1
2016 1,808,168
Unassigned Fund Balance
for 2016-17 1,661
Unassigned Fund Balance
for 2017-18 20,122
Estimated Fund Balance
July 1, 2017 – 1,829,951
EXPENDITURES 2017-18
Instruction
Basic Programs 7,296,693
Added Needs 1,678,039
Support Services
Pupil Support 456,081
Instructional Support 324,287
General Administration 356,121
School Administration 662,383
Business Operations 252,450
Operation and Maintenance
1,327,791
Pupil Transportation 555,832
Support Services
Central 458,902
Community Services 13,548
Outgoing Transfers & Transactions 45,000
Total Appropriated 13,427,127