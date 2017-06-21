Boyne schools OK 2017-18 budget at $13.4M

BY BENJAMIN J. GOHS, EDITOR

Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education approved a $13.4 million budget for the 2017-2018 school year last week with a 7-0 vote.

Boyne City Public Schools Business Manager Irene Byrne presented the board with the budget during the Monday June 12 regular school board meeting.

“We did have our taxable values go up about 1.7 percent this year,” Byrne said, who added that enrollment was 1,378 students.

The per-pupil foundation allowance—the amount of money allocated to the school system by the state for each student—was around $7,900.

Byrne said the 2016-2017 budget had to be amended at an approximate four-percent increase due to unforeseen expenses from the fire which occurred earlier this spring in the high school’s shop area.

There is expected to be $1,661 leftover from last year’s budget which will rollover into next year’s moneys as unreserved fund balance dollars.

“That’s about as balanced as you can come in,” said Byrne. “We won’t know until we get through the August audit if we will improve that a little bit, and I suspect that we will a little bit.”

Dual enrollment costs had also increased since the last budget was prepared. And, the school purchased a passenger van.

“Our monthly expenses right now are running about $1.3 million—between $1.2 and $1.3 million—just to operate payroll and accounts payable,” said Byrne.

The general fund forecast for 2017-2018 is based on flat enrollment of 1,378 with an expected increase of $120 per student. However, $20 of that will not show up until amendment time because school budget officials were told the increase for next year would only be $100 when they prepared the budget.

“We are seeing about a two percent taxable value increase,” said Byrne. “Why I point that out is we collect locally at the 18-mil level and then we’re made whole with state aid.”

The school’s title dollars from the federal government are expected to be decreased but at-risk dollars are supposed to increase, which Byrne hopes will result in a wash.

Byrne said she expects the 13.63 percent fund balance will probably go up some after this current fiscal year is closed out.

“I don’t really like to give forecasts but I feel confident we’ll be around 14 percent,” she said.

The school system’s capital improvement savings fund, which will be used for things like buying buses, will have $135,000 at the end of this fiscal year, and is expected to have $180,000 total by next year.

Byrne said that will almost be enough to purchase two buses.

REVENUES 2017-18

Local Sources 6,516,121

Non Ed Sources 24,000

State Sources 5,878,186

Federal Sources 307,702

Incoming Transfers

& Transactions 721,240

Total Revenues 13,447,249

Audited Fund Balance, July 1

2016 1,808,168

Unassigned Fund Balance

for 2016-17 1,661

Unassigned Fund Balance

for 2017-18 20,122

Estimated Fund Balance

July 1, 2017 – 1,829,951

EXPENDITURES 2017-18

Instruction

Basic Programs 7,296,693

Added Needs 1,678,039

Support Services

Pupil Support 456,081

Instructional Support 324,287

General Administration 356,121

School Administration 662,383

Business Operations 252,450

Operation and Maintenance

1,327,791

Pupil Transportation 555,832

Support Services

Central 458,902

Community Services 13,548

Outgoing Transfers & Transactions 45,000

Total Appropriated 13,427,127