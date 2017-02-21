Boyne school board meeting roundup

The Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education met on Feb. 13 for its regular …

The Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education met on Feb. 13 for its regular monthly meeting.

During the meeting, the board considered a wide range of issues, from grants and staff resignations and committee reports.

Following are the highlights of the meeting:

Snow day plan

Boyne City Public Schools was already at six snow days as of last week’s meeting. That is the maximum number of snow days which can be taken before they must be made up.

School officials have planned to deal with any additional snow days by scheduling when they would be made up.

One more snow day would be made up on the Tuesday after Memorial Day. And, if there were two more snow days, they would be made up two days after school lets out.

No board action was necessary

Grant – Great Start to Quality

Motion: that the Board of Education approve a grant from Great Start to Quality for the amount of $4,396 for the Early Learners Program, as recommended administratively.

The motion was approved

Donation – BC Booster Foundation

Motion: that the Board of Education approve the following Booster Foundation donations in the total amount of $11,582, as recommended administratively.

Robotics: $2,500 Sponsorship

Physics $1,160 Trip to Cedar Point

4th grade: $500 Trip to Mackinac Island

Wrestling: $835 Wrestling scoring system/clock

Volleyball: $4,000 HS Equipment

Softball: $587 Special Equipment

Band: $2,000 New Trailer

The donations were approved

Resignations

Motion: that the Board of Education respectfully acknowledge the resignation of Elementary Special Education Teacher Carissa Kangas for the purpose of relocation.

Motion: that the Board of Education respectfully acknowledge the resignation of Bus Driver Connie Dhaseleer for the purpose of retirement after 28 years.

Motions approved 6-0

New Hire – 8th Grade

Social Studies Teacher

Motion: that the Board of Education approve Jeffrey Morris as the Middle School Social Studies Teacher (.78 FTE) effective February 21, 2017, as recommended administratively. In accordance with 1993 Public Act 68, Criminal History Checks from the FBI and the Michigan State Police are on file in the Superintendent’s Office.

Motion approved 6-0

Sitework Bid

Motion: that the Board of Education award the Sitework Bid to Tri-County Excavating in the amount of $35,473 using Bond allocations, as recommended administratively.

Motion approved 6-0

Running Track Bid

Motion: that the Board of Education award the Running Track Bid to Star Trac Enterprises in the amount of $115,000 using Bond allocations, as recommended administratively.

Motion approved 6-0

General Trades Bid

Motion: that the Board of Education award the General Trades Bid to Spence Brothers in the amount of $557,600 using Bond allocations, as recommended administratively.

Motion approved 6-0

Aluminum Entrance & Windows Bid

Motion: that the Board of Education award the Aluminum Entrance & Windows Bid to Northern Michigan Glass in the amount of $60,650 using Bond allocations, as recommended administratively.

Motion approved 6-0

Mechanical Bid Approval

Motion: that the Board of Education award the Mechanical Bid to Remer Plumbing & Heating in the amount of $2,067,000 using Bond allocations, as recommended administratively.

Motion approved 6-0

Electrical Bid

Motion: that the Board of Education award the Electrical Bid to Atlas Electric in the amount of $472,000 using Bond allocations, as recommended administratively.

Motion approved 6-0

Strategic Plan Approval

Motion: that the Board of Education approve the strategic plan, as presented.

Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little presented the plan to the board for consideration.

“Since August, we’ve been working on the strategic plan for the district—the board and the administrators have been working on it,” he said. “It’s gone through several drafts. We’ve done two focus groups. We did a parent focus group and a staff focus group, to help gather information about the strategic plan.”

Motion approved 6-0

Closed Session

Motion: that the Board of Education adjourn into closed session to discuss union negotiations.

The board went into closed session then returned and public meeting reopened.

Citizen comments

Several parents of students expressed concern regarding the coaching and teaching abilities of a Boyne City Public Schools teacher. The individuals were told to take the matter to the superintendent, who said he has been in discussions with some parents regarding the matter.

The board did not discuss the issue, and no action was taken.