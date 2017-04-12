Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne robotics team wins district honor; qualifies for state event

— April 12, 2017

The Boyne City High School Robotics Program, BC Blaze FRC Team 4377, competed at the LSSU FIRST in Michigan District Competition held March 30 through April 1, along with 37 other Michigan teams.

 

The team competed on the field with their robot and had applied for consideration for the Entrepreneurship Award and the Chairman’s Award.

The Drive Team (Noah Lockman, Max Matelski, Caid Schroeder, Emily Mansfield, Austin Jarema) for BC Blaze put the team in a position to be chosen by the 7th Alliance Captain, having solid performances through the qualification matches.

The team’s alliance won their first match again the 2nd Alliance, but then was beaten in a tie-breaker match by the 2nd Alliance who went on to win the competition.

BC Blaze is proud of how their robot performed and is planning to make only minor modifications to the robot before they travel this upcoming weekend to the Traverse City FIRST in Michigan District Competition.

BC Blaze was recognized by the Judges and received two awards at the competition.

The UL Safety Judges awarded the team with the UL Safety Award for the team’s Safety Program led by Safety Captains, Elizabeth Mansfield and Emily Mansfield.

This was the third consecutive District Tournament that BC Blaze has earned this award!

The final award presented at a competition is the District Chairman’s Award.

The Chairman’s Award is the most prestigious award at FIRST, it honors the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the purpose and goals of FIRST.

In its first year applying for this award, BC Blaze found that the judges had awarded their team with this award!

BC Blaze had submitted an essay earlier in the season to be considered for this Award.

The team then has three student team members: Elizabeth Mansfield, Jenna Sides, and Olivia Vargo, who make a presentation in front of two to three judges and if chosen a three-minute video team produced by Jeremiah Utley and Jenna Sides is shown to the audience at the competition.

Winning the District Chairman’s Award at the LSSU Tournament qualifies BC Blaze to compete at the FIRST State Tournament at Saginaw Valley State University on April 12 – 15.

BC Blaze is in its sixth year of participating in the FIRST FRC program.

The team has grown from six student members to this year, 37 students.

 

