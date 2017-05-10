Boyne Ride of Silence May 17

On 17 May Boyne Area Cyclists will gather at Veterans Park, in Boyne City, at 6:45 for a Seven O’clock departure to Advance, and back to the park. Join us for this interesting ride.

According to the Michigan State Police, the largest increase in Michigan highway fatalities in 2015—a year when highway fatalities were up generally—was among bicyclists, with deaths up 57 percent from 21 in 2014 to 33 in 2015.

After the death of cyclist Karen McKeachie, Todd Scott, executive director of the Detroit Greenway Coalition, said the most important thing cyclists can do is to go bicycling in greater numbers.

He told the Detroit Free Press, in an August 2016 article, that having more cyclists on the road forces automobile drivers to change their behavior and watch for people on bikes.

So, let’s go take a ride.

The Boyne City Ride of Silence is an annual, free ride that asks cyclists to ride no faster than 12 mph, wear helmets, follow the rules of the road, and remain silent during the ride.

There are no sponsors and no registration fees.

The ride, held during National Bike Month, aims to raise the awareness of motorists, police and city officials that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways.

The ride is also a chance to show respect for, and honor, the lives of those who have been killed or injured.

On 17 May Boyne Area Cyclists will gather at Veterans Park, in Boyne City, at 6:45 for a Seven O’clock departure to Advance, and back to the park. Join us for this interesting ride.