Boyne Restaurant Week returns with tasty specials Oct. 16-22

Locals and visitors alike have the chance to try new restaurants and food products from …

Locals and visitors alike have the chance to try new restaurants and food products from 20 participating businesses Oct. 16-22 in celebration of Boyne Appétit! Restaurant Week. Boyne area businesses are preparing amazing menu specials and offers to be featured for one week only.

“This is the fourth Restaurant Week that we have offered since Boyne Appétit! was organized two years ago,” said Cynthia Boal Janssens, volunteer coordinator of the event. “We find that the community really supports this and that the restaurants are quite busy in what is usually a somewhat slow business period.”

Participants include:

7 Monks Taproom

B.C. Pizza North & South

Barrel Back

Bella Vita

Big E’s Smoke Shack

Boyne City Bakery

Boyne City Taproom

Boyne Country Provisions/The Wine Emporium & Market

Boyne River Inn

Cafe Sante

Everett’s at Boyne Mountain

Forty Acres Tavern at Boyne Mountain

Friggy’s SoBo Pub

Pine Lake Lodge

Red Mesa Grill

Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen

The Venue Sports Bar at BC Lanes

Thick ‘N’ Juicy Diner

Trophy Room Pub & Pizzeria at Boyne Mountain

Whi-Ski Inn

For a full list of specials being offered at each location, visit www.boyneappetit.com and click on the Restaurant Week tab. Boyne Appétit!

Restaurant Week is sponsored by the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce and Boyne City Main Street.