Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
October 11, 2017 - Boyne Monday Study Club welcomes guest speaker Mayor Tom Neidhamer
October 11, 2017 - Join McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation for breast cancer awareness
October 11, 2017 - Balance issues? Northern Michigan Sports Medicine Center of Boyne can help
October 11, 2017 - Affordable Health Screenings coming to Boyne City Oct. 27
October 11, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission meeting synopses
October 11, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings
October 11, 2017 - Boyne Police incident reports Sept 25 – Oct. 1
October 11, 2017 - Four new plots of land donated to Little Traverse Conservancy
October 11, 2017 - Boyne Restaurant Week returns with tasty specials Oct. 16-22
October 10, 2017 - #424 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 11
October 10, 2017 - Charlevoix County approves $15 million budget for 2018
October 10, 2017 - Boyne City’s new museum planning nears end of first phase
October 6, 2017 - Boyne City works because Boyne City works together
October 6, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board, Sept. 27
October 6, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Notice of Election in Charlevoix County
October 6, 2017 - Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 18-24
October 6, 2017 - Boyne police seek leads in school bomb threat case
October 6, 2017 - Avalanche Preserve park improvements on agenda for Oct. 11 meeting
October 5, 2017 - Post Office soon to release #HockeyStamps
October 5, 2017 - Photo gallery of Boyne City tennis vs. Glen Lake
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Boyne Restaurant Week returns with tasty specials Oct. 16-22

Boyne Restaurant Week returns with tasty specials Oct. 16-22

— October 11, 2017

Locals and visitors alike have the chance to try new restaurants and food products from 20 participating businesses Oct. 16-22 in celebration of Boyne Appétit! Restaurant Week. Boyne area businesses are preparing amazing menu specials and offers to be featured for one week only.

“This is the fourth Restaurant Week that we have offered since Boyne Appétit! was organized two years ago,” said Cynthia Boal Janssens, volunteer coordinator of the event. “We find that the community really supports this and that the restaurants are quite busy in what is usually a somewhat slow business period.”

Participants include:

  • 7 Monks Taproom
  • B.C. Pizza North & South
  • Barrel Back
  • Bella Vita
  • Big E’s Smoke Shack
  • Boyne City Bakery
  • Boyne City Taproom
  • Boyne Country Provisions/The Wine Emporium & Market
  • Boyne River Inn
  • Cafe Sante
  • Everett’s at Boyne Mountain
  • Forty Acres Tavern at Boyne Mountain
  • Friggy’s SoBo Pub
  • Pine Lake Lodge
  • Red Mesa Grill
  • Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen
  • The Venue Sports Bar at BC Lanes
  • Thick ‘N’ Juicy Diner
  • Trophy Room Pub & Pizzeria at Boyne Mountain
  • Whi-Ski Inn

For a full list of specials being offered at each location, visit www.boyneappetit.com and click on the Restaurant Week tab. Boyne Appétit!

Restaurant Week is sponsored by the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce and Boyne City Main Street.

Related Articles

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

October 2017
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  