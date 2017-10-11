Boyne Restaurant Week returns with tasty specials Oct. 16-22— October 11, 2017
Locals and visitors alike have the chance to try new restaurants and food products from 20 participating businesses Oct. 16-22 in celebration of Boyne Appétit! Restaurant Week. Boyne area businesses are preparing amazing menu specials and offers to be featured for one week only.
“This is the fourth Restaurant Week that we have offered since Boyne Appétit! was organized two years ago,” said Cynthia Boal Janssens, volunteer coordinator of the event. “We find that the community really supports this and that the restaurants are quite busy in what is usually a somewhat slow business period.”
Participants include:
- 7 Monks Taproom
- B.C. Pizza North & South
- Barrel Back
- Bella Vita
- Big E’s Smoke Shack
- Boyne City Bakery
- Boyne City Taproom
- Boyne Country Provisions/The Wine Emporium & Market
- Boyne River Inn
- Cafe Sante
- Everett’s at Boyne Mountain
- Forty Acres Tavern at Boyne Mountain
- Friggy’s SoBo Pub
- Pine Lake Lodge
- Red Mesa Grill
- Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen
- The Venue Sports Bar at BC Lanes
- Thick ‘N’ Juicy Diner
- Trophy Room Pub & Pizzeria at Boyne Mountain
- Whi-Ski Inn
For a full list of specials being offered at each location, visit www.boyneappetit.com and click on the Restaurant Week tab. Boyne Appétit!
Restaurant Week is sponsored by the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce and Boyne City Main Street.