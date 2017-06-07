Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
June 7, 2017 - Boyne Restaurant Week returns June 12-18
June 7, 2017 - Charlevoix County: locals react to Lt. Gov Calley’s call for part-time Michigan legislature
June 7, 2017 - Concord Academy Boyne 4th-graders share poems
June 7, 2017 - ‘Hidden world of hoarding’ at Boyne Lifetree Café
June 7, 2017 - How did Charlevoix County’s state legislators vote?
June 7, 2017 - Open house for Boyne teacher Betty Adgate’s 90th birthday
June 7, 2017 - Boyne City: The History Of A Lumber Boomtown, June 7
June 7, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs May 15-21
June 5, 2017 - #406 Boyne City Gazette June 7
June 1, 2017 - Boyne City facilities tour photo gallery
June 1, 2017 - Boyne EMS, city hall project update with photo tour
May 31, 2017 - Sports expo fundraiser for Charlevoix pool
May 31, 2017 - Boyne City to begin street work in six locations
May 31, 2017 - Boyne theater, Paga Dentistry get Main Street facade grants
May 31, 2017 - Boyne Police activity May 8-14
May 31, 2017 - Two Boyne history events feature the White family
May 31, 2017 - Votes of Charlevoix County’s state legislators Schmidt, Cole
May 30, 2017 - #405 Boyne City Gazette May 31
May 26, 2017 - 2017 Boyne Mushroom Festival in photos
May 23, 2017 - Boyne Ramblers compete in regional track meet
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Boyne Restaurant Week returns June 12-18

Boyne Restaurant Week returns June 12-18

— June 7, 2017

June 12-18 — Boyne Appétit! Restaurant Week

Mark your calendars for Boyne Area Restaurant Week, June 12-18.

This is your chance to try new restaurants and food products.

Restaurants, bars, delis and sandwich shops will all be offering specials:

Two-for-one prix fixe meals for under $35 at large restaurants and more great specials from the others.

Here are the 22 participants:

  • 7 Monks Taproom
  • Barrel Back, Walloon Lake
  • B.C. Pizza, North and South
  • Bella Vita
  • Big E’s Smoke Shack
  • Boyne City Bakery
  • Boyne City Taproom
  • Boyne Country Provisions/Wine
    Emporium & Market
  • Boyne River Inn
  • Cafe Santé
  • Everett’s, Boyne Mountain
  • Forty Acres Tavern, Boyne Mountain
  • Friggy’s SoBo Pub
  • Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars
  • Horton Bay General Store
  • Pine Lake Lodge
  • Porter Creek Fish House
  • Red Mesa Grill
  • Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen
  • Thick ‘n’ Juicy Diner
  • Trophy Room Pub & Pizzeria at Boyne Mountain
  • Whi-Ski Inn, Boyne Falls

