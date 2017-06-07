Boyne Restaurant Week returns June 12-18— June 7, 2017
June 12-18 — Boyne Appétit! Restaurant Week
Mark your calendars for Boyne Area Restaurant Week, June 12-18.
This is your chance to try new restaurants and food products.
Restaurants, bars, delis and sandwich shops will all be offering specials:
Two-for-one prix fixe meals for under $35 at large restaurants and more great specials from the others.
Here are the 22 participants:
- 7 Monks Taproom
- Barrel Back, Walloon Lake
- B.C. Pizza, North and South
- Bella Vita
- Big E’s Smoke Shack
- Boyne City Bakery
- Boyne City Taproom
- Boyne Country Provisions/Wine
Emporium & Market
- Boyne River Inn
- Cafe Santé
- Everett’s, Boyne Mountain
- Forty Acres Tavern, Boyne Mountain
- Friggy’s SoBo Pub
- Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars
- Horton Bay General Store
- Pine Lake Lodge
- Porter Creek Fish House
- Red Mesa Grill
- Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen
- Thick ‘n’ Juicy Diner
- Trophy Room Pub & Pizzeria at Boyne Mountain
- Whi-Ski Inn, Boyne Falls