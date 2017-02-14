Boyne Ramblers wrestling districts results

Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
— February 14, 2017

Boyne City wrestlers had a mix of big wins and tough losses in last weekend’s big contests.

The Boyne City Ramblers attended the Saturday Feb. 11 MHSAA District 17-3 competition in Grayling.

 

The results:
215 – Spencer Joles (22-18) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Spencer Joles (Boyne City) 22-18 won by major decision over Austin Argall (Negaunee) 12-11 (MD 11-3)
Quarterfinal – Billy Koepf (Remus-Chippewa Hills) 43-1 won by fall over Spencer Joles (Boyne City) 22-18 (Fall 3:39)
Cons. Round 1 – Eddie Davidson (Kalkaska) 39-10 won by fall over Spencer Joles (Boyne City) 22-18 (Fall 2:06)

285 – Aurelius Krumholz (22-15) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Aurelius Krumholz (Boyne City) 22-15 won by fall over Stacey Kenney (Charlevoix) 9-32 (Fall 0:52)
Quarterfinal – Jon Zoscsak (Scottville-Mason County Central) 41-4 won by fall over Aurelius Krumholz (Boyne City) 22-15 (Fall 1:50)
Cons. Round 1 – Aurelius Krumholz (Boyne City) 22-15 won by fall over Jacob Laatsch (Menominee) 19-9 (Fall 2:26)
Cons. Semi – Michael Pizziola (Negaunee) 33-5 won by fall over Aurelius Krumholz (Boyne City) 22-15 (Fall 0:25)

103 – AJ South (25-10) placed 4th and scored 0.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – AJ South (Boyne City) 25-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – AJ South (Boyne City) 25-10 won by fall over Aidan Smith (Menominee) 14-17 (Fall 5:34)
Semifinal – Brent Steed (Kingsley Area) 19-6 won by decision over AJ South (Boyne City) 25-10 (Dec 10-3)
Cons. Semi – AJ South (Boyne City) 25-10 won by fall over Makayla Alcayde (Manistee) 17-13 (Fall 4:06)
3rd Place Match – August Early (Kingsford) 21-7 won by major decision over AJ South (Boyne City) 25-10 (MD 12-0)

103 – Logan Culver (18-19) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 – Logan Culver (Boyne City) 18-19 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Brent Steed (Kingsley Area) 19-6 won by fall over Logan Culver (Boyne City) 18-19 (Fall 3:10)
Cons. Round 1 – Logan Culver (Boyne City) 18-19 won by decision over Aidan Smith (Menominee) 14-17 (Dec 9-2)
Cons. Semi – August Early (Kingsford) 21-7 won by fall over Logan Culver (Boyne City) 18-19 (Fall 0:50)

145 – David Shaler (15-23) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – David Shaler (Boyne City) 15-23 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Tyler McCallum (Charlevoix) 37-7 won by fall over David Shaler (Boyne City) 15-23 (Fall 0:47)
Cons. Round 1 – David Shaler (Boyne City) 15-23 won by decision over Parker Dole (Grayling) 16-27 (Dec 8-6)
Cons. Semi – Zach Quinn (Scottville-Mason County Central) 30-17 won by fall over David Shaler (Boyne City) 15-23 (Fall 1:56)

152 – Trevor Wescoat (36-4) placed 3rd and scored 0.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Trevor Wescoat (Boyne City) 36-4 won by fall over Kellen Haney (Reed City) 7-22 (Fall 0:18)
Quarterfinal – Trevor Wescoat (Boyne City) 36-4 won by decision over Alex Chouinard (Gladstone) 21-7 (Dec 6-1)
Semifinal – Jaycob Sharp (Remus-Chippewa Hills) 41-7 won by major decision over Trevor Wescoat (Boyne City) 36-4 (MD 15-3)
Cons. Semi – Trevor Wescoat (Boyne City) 36-4 won by fall over Hunter Wroblewski (Menominee) 23-17 (Fall 2:39)
3rd Place Match – Trevor Wescoat (Boyne City) 36-4 won in sudden victory – 1 over Jake King (Kingsley Area) 36-10 (SV-1 5-3)

160 – Chanler Turnbull (25-8) placed 2nd and scored 0.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Chanler Turnbull (Boyne City) 25-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Chanler Turnbull (Boyne City) 25-8 won by fall over William Burnett (Menominee) 10-24 (Fall 3:29)
Semifinal – Chanler Turnbull (Boyne City) 25-8 won by fall over Logan Joseph (Grayling) 33-19 (Fall 5:46)
1st Place Match – David Spedowski (Remus-Chippewa Hills) 40-4 won by fall over Chanler Turnbull (Boyne City) 25-8 (Fall 0:21)

171 – Ryan Hautz (11-18) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 – Sam Collins (Negaunee) 29-17 won by fall over Ryan Hautz (Boyne City) 11-18 (Fall 1:25)

171 – Neal Hautz (19-9) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Neal Hautz (Boyne City) 19-9 won by fall over Matthew Ellis (Kalkaska) 14-22 (Fall 0:36)
Quarterfinal – Lauri Raeisuenen (Manistee) 12-4 won by fall over Neal Hautz (Boyne City) 19-9 (Fall 0:45)
Cons. Round 1 – Hunter Kirchner (Scottville-Mason County Central) 20-19 won by fall over Neal Hautz (Boyne City) 19-9 (Fall 0:50)

 

