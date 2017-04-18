Boyne Quiz Bowl team ranked second in state

With Quiz Bowl season winding down, the enthusiasm for this trivia competition is still high …

Since October, students in ninth through twelfth grades have been competing against area school districts at North Central Michigan College in the Char-Em Quiz Bowl Tournament.

The events allow students to showcase their knowledge on a wide variety of cross-curricular material, including Literature, History, Science, Math, Chemistry, Geography and Current Events.

In addition to the local tournament, four students from the Boyne City High School team, Madison Bates, Trenton Giem, Austin Jarema, and Drew May, were invited to participate in a State Wide trivia competition hosted by Central Michigan University.

Forty-eight schools from across the State competed on CMU’s Quiz Central, which was filmed and airs on the local PBS station.

Boyne City ended their tournament year with an impressive Semi-Final win, taking second place in the Final round against Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy after running into overtime in their final two matches.

Not only did the students take home the experience of competing against equally matched teams and the second place trophy, but additionally, five lucky students from the team who plan to attend CMU in the fall were each awarded a two-year, $4,000 Housing Scholarship.

After a fantastic season with the students exceeding everyone’s expectations, coaches Jeanne Heath and Nik McLane are both looking forward to another great season of working with these remarkably talented young people!

Please watch these impressive students compete on the taped episodes of CMU’s Quiz Central, which will air on May 24 and May 31 at 7:30 p.m.