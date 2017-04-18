Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
April 18, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
April 18, 2017 - Charlevoix County veteran Annalane Marie Groenink featured
April 18, 2017 - Boyne Police activity April 3-9
April 18, 2017 - Boyne Quiz Bowl team ranked second in state
April 18, 2017 - Boyne’s Fitzpatrick retires; April 20 forum on new coach search
April 18, 2017 - Boyne commission approves Macksey rezone
April 17, 2017 - #399 Boyne City Gazette April 19
April 14, 2017 - Boyne City High School People’s Choice Awards winners for 2017
April 13, 2017 - Blood donation events in Charlevoix, Emmet counties
April 13, 2017 - McLaren Northern Michigan Children’s Health Fair April 22
April 13, 2017 - PHOTOS: 2017 Boyne City High School People’s Choice Awards
April 13, 2017 - Michigan Sen. Gary Peters: bill would help businesses apply for fed contracts
April 13, 2017 - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed coming to Northern Michigan
April 12, 2017 - Beaver Island’s St. James Township forgives $105k in sewer debt to itself in order to move on
April 12, 2017 - Senior citizen input wanted on Charlevoix ‘Age-Friendly city’ concept
April 12, 2017 - Boyne robotics team wins district honor; qualifies for state event
April 12, 2017 - Boyne LifeTree Café features mother of Amish schoolhouse shooter
April 12, 2017 - Uproar over housing project proposal sends Boyne Villa back to drawing board
April 10, 2017 - #398 Boyne City Gazette April 12
April 6, 2017 - Guest commentary by Sen. Wayne Schmidt: Our infrastructure must be improved
Home / News / Boyne Quiz Bowl team ranked second in state

Boyne Quiz Bowl team ranked second in state

— April 18, 2017

With Quiz Bowl season winding down, the enthusiasm for this trivia competition is still high in Boyne City.

 

Since October, students in ninth through twelfth grades have been competing against area school districts at North Central Michigan College in the Char-Em Quiz Bowl Tournament.

The events allow students to showcase their knowledge on a wide variety of cross-curricular material, including Literature, History, Science, Math, Chemistry, Geography and Current Events.

In addition to the local tournament, four students from the Boyne City High School team, Madison Bates, Trenton Giem, Austin Jarema, and Drew May, were invited to participate in a State Wide trivia competition hosted by Central Michigan University.

Forty-eight schools from across the State competed on CMU’s Quiz Central, which was filmed and airs on the local PBS station.

Boyne City ended their tournament year with an impressive Semi-Final win, taking second place in the Final round against Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy after running into overtime in their final two matches.

Not only did the students take home the experience of competing against equally matched teams and the second place trophy, but additionally, five lucky students from the team who plan to attend CMU in the fall were each awarded a two-year, $4,000 Housing Scholarship.

After a fantastic season with the students exceeding everyone’s expectations, coaches Jeanne Heath and Nik McLane are both looking forward to another great season of working with these remarkably talented young people!

Please watch these impressive students compete on the taped episodes of CMU’s Quiz Central, which will air on May 24 and May 31 at 7:30 p.m.

 

Related Articles

Weather

42° F
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

April 2017
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799