Boyne police seek leads in school bomb threat case

According to Boyne City Police Chief Jeff Gaither, his department has interviewed numerous individuals but there are still no persons of interest.

BY BENJAMIN J. GOHS, EDITOR

Boyne City Police continue to investigate the vandalism and threatening message found at Boyne City High School last week.

According to Boyne City Police Chief Jeff Gaither, his department has interviewed numerous individuals but there are still no persons of interest.

“We’re actively pursuing whoever did it, and now waiting for lab results from the MSP (Michigan State Police) evidence lab,” Gaither told the Boyne City Gazette on Monday Oct. 2.