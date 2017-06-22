Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne Police officer graduates from leadership training

— June 22, 2017

Boyne City Police Department Assistant Chief Kevin Spate recently graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, hosted by the Troy Police Department.

 

This is one of the most challenging and rewarding law enforcement management programs in the nation.

The 10 week school academically challenged command officers from 35 different departments in topics such as leadership, personnel management, budgets, organizational behavior, statistics and many more in depth topics.

Attendees were also require to write many papers, and complete one major staff study.

Assistant Chief Spate’s staff study identified a problem with law enforcement all over the country.

Spate concentrated his efforts researching mental health and wellness of officers when they are constantly exposed to negative incidents.

Spate did a statewide survey of police officers, then researched ways to help keep officers in good mental health.

He will be introducing his findings and recommendations to the department so they can be implemented.

I am very proud of the efforts Kevin put into this school.

Even though the school was 10 weeks (2 weeks on and 2 weeks off), he had many research projects during the time he was back.

Kevin received an overall score of 96%, which took a tremendous effort.

I look forward to all of the new information that Kevin will bring back and I believe that the Boyne City Police Department will benefit greatly from him attending this school.

 

