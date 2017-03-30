Boyne police officer Christie Hoenicke swearing-in photo gallery— March 30, 2017
The Boyne City Police Department gathered on March 20 to swear-in new police officer Christie Hoenicke. Hoenicke signed the oath given by Boyne City Clerk Cindy Grice; after which, her badge was pinned on by her wife Jen Shock. Hoenicke is also pictured with her parents Bob and Bonnie Hoenicke. And, afterward, Christie was pictured with the attending members of the Boyne City Police Department. She is also pictured shaking hands with Boyne City Manager Michael Cain, and receiving her pin from Boyne City Police Chief Jeff Gaither. Photos by Chris Faulknor