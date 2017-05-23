Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne Police logs May 1-7

Boyne Police logs May 1-7

— May 23, 2017

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, May 1, 2017
0845 Bag of aluminum bats found on E Main St.
1635 Retail Fraud in the 400 block of N lake St
1905 Unlocked t-ball field restrooms
2215 Citizen’s assist in the area of Veterans Park.
2240 Assist Citizen/Animal rescue in the 300 block of E Water St.

 

Tuesday, May 2, 2017
0237 Assist EMS in the 400 block of Silver St.
0635 Assist EMS in the 500 block of E Main St.
0805 Harassment complaint over the phone
1150 Unlock vehicle in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1335 Assault reported in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1600 Found phone turned in to the PD. Returned to owner.

Wednesday, May 3, 2017
0014 Assist EMS on Fall Park Rd.
0736 2 vehicle property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St.
1206 Report of a scam phone call received in the 300 block of E Division St
1311 Report of missing wallet.
1516 Report of possible domestic assault in the 700 block of Vogel St
1714 Request for No Trespass Order on W Main St.
1813 Barking dog complaint in the 400 block of McKinley.
1922 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter.
1948 Large dog running at large in the 500 block of Hannah St.
2155 Arrested subject for Violation of license restriction, as well as speed and no cycle indorsement Front St. and Second St.
2247 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Division at Parkview.

Thursday, May 4, 2017
0118 Civil dispute on W Main St.
1303 Report of tackle box stolen from vehicle while parked in the 400 block of N Lake St
1404 Water main break at Lake and Vogel.
1429 Civil dispute over belongings in the 100 block of S Park St
1630 Report of lost wallet on M-75 S
1634 Disturbance in the 500 block of N Lake St
1739 Driving complaint in the 700 block of S Park
1714 Report of stolen cell phone from the 100 block of N Park St. Phone was located.
2024 Assist EMS in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

Friday, May 5, 2017
0642 Civil standby on Adams St.
0831 Abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of N Park St. Owner contacted and arrangements made
1039 Driving complaint in the area of Vogel and Union.
1050 Found key at small boat launch.
1137 Report of subject on motorcycle travelling 80-90 mph headed into town. Stopped bike on N Lake St and cited for registration violations.
1235 911 cell hang up from the area of Brockway and Boyne Av.
1422 Vehicle unlock in the 700 block of Wenonah St.
1646 Report of possible animal abuse in the 200 block of Vogel.
1857 Juvenile complaint from Groveland St.

Saturday, May 6, 2017
1108 Civil complaint originating in Kalkaska
1440 Alarm in the 800 block of State St.
1530 MDOP to street sign at Jefferson St. and Spring St.
1905 Suspicious vehicle at North Boyne. Was utility worker
1951 Found a Reese hitch at North Boyne.

Sunday, May 7, 2017
1026 Noise compliant in the 600 block of N East St
1300 EMS assist in the 300 block of E Division St

 

