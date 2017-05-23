Boyne Police logs May 1-7

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, May 1, 2017

0845 Bag of aluminum bats found on E Main St.

1635 Retail Fraud in the 400 block of N lake St

1905 Unlocked t-ball field restrooms

2215 Citizen’s assist in the area of Veterans Park.

2240 Assist Citizen/Animal rescue in the 300 block of E Water St.