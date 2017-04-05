Boyne Police logs March 20-26— April 5, 2017
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday, March 20
0657 Citation issued for no proof of insurance at N. Lake and W Michigan
0822 Suspicious vehicle reported on Boyne Av
0910 Alarm in the 500 block of N Lake St
0955 Civil complaint in the 1300 block of Boyne Av
1521 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of State St
1649 Citation issued for no proof of insurance at Jefferson and Collings.
1744 Suspicious situation in the 100 block of Silver St.
1940 Alarm in the 300 block of N. Lake St.
2042 Report a broken board on the boardwalk next to the river.
Tuesday, March 21
0117 Assist Sheriff Dept on M- 75 S
1221 Report stolen Mac Book from the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1454 Report of possible suicidal subject in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1515 Stolen vehicle from February recovered in Grand Rapids.
1555 Domestic dispute reported on Contractor Dr
1734 Report of a dog running at large in the area of Jefferson and State St.
1752 Mental pick up order executed in the 300 block of E Division St. Transported to hospital.
1849 Request for civil standby in the 400 block of W Michigan.
2243 Noise complaint in the area of Franklin and Park
Wednesday, March 22
0134 Suspicious in the 1000 block of Roosevelt St.
0744 Retail fraud in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.
1358 Damage to the urinal at the River Mouth restroom.
1412 Report of vehicle broken down on E Main St and lake in the Roadway. Gone on arrival
1557 IRS fraud message received in the 1300 block of Charlevoix St
1738 Retail fraud in the 400 block of N Lake St
1857 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St
2008 Disturbance in the 200 block of S Lake St
Thursday, March 23
0800 Found syringes reported in the 1100 block of Boyne Av
1055 Report of suspected contraband in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
2014 Assist Sheriff Dept on Deer Lake Rd.
Friday, March 24
1100 Vehicle inspection in the 600 block of Jefferson.
1129 Private property damage crash reported in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1231 Civil standby on Contractor Dr
1445 Funeral escort from S Park St to Maple Lawn Cemetery
1512 Suspicious situation reported on State St
1641 Driving complaint coming into town from Charlevoix. Unable to locate.
1732 Citation issued for Expired Plate in the 400 block of S Lake St
2007 Motorist assist/Property damage crash on Boyne Ave near Brockway.
2205 Report of a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of Hull St
Saturday, March 25
0005 Arrested subject for OWI at Silver and Lynn
1015 Report of illegal entry in the 1100 block of Leroy St. recently.
1640 Request for vehicle unlock at Avalanche. Subject found keys
1716 Health and safety issue on W. Michigan Ave near John St.
Sunday, March 26
0119 Report of a possible intoxicated driver in the area of S Lake and Ray St
1424 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1512 Domestic dispute involving multiple teenagers in the 200 block of Vogel St. 1 subject arrested.
1752 Report of two subjects harassing employee in the 400 block of N Lake St.
1843 Juvenile complaint in the 500 block of N. Lake St