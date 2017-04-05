Boyne Police logs March 20-26

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, March 20

0657 Citation issued for no proof of insurance at N. Lake and W Michigan

0822 Suspicious vehicle reported on Boyne Av

0910 Alarm in the 500 block of N Lake St

0955 Civil complaint in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1521 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of State St

1649 Citation issued for no proof of insurance at Jefferson and Collings.

1744 Suspicious situation in the 100 block of Silver St.