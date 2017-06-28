Boyne Police logs June 5-11

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, June 5, 2017

0013 Citation issued for speed on M-75 S near Dietz Rd.

0206 Disturbance in the 300 block of W Division St. Located a broken window and door.

0323 Citation issued for speed on Pleasant Av at Division St

1332 Assist EMS in the 100 block of E Water St

1617 Driving complaint in the area of McKinley and First St.

1648 Driving complaint in the area of McKinley and First St.

1735 Civil complaint on Contractor Dr

1913 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St

1933 Assist EMS on W Main St.

2011 Assist EMS in the 200 block of S Lake St.

2020 Assist Sheriff Dept with a vehicle in the ditch on Glenwood Beach.

2031 Assist EMS at W Michigan and Charlevoix Street.

2113 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St.

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

0225 Assist EMS on Vogel St

0859 Report of stolen vehicle from the 100 block of S Park St

1041 Report of sunfish sailboat washed ashore on w Michigan. Owner contacted.

1352 Juvenile complaint from the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1620 Driving complaint from the 800 block of N Lake St

1725 Report of vehicles parked in the lane of traffic on Marshall Rd.

2233 Assault complaint in the 600 block of Adams St.

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

0815 Report of speeders on Wenonah St

1145 Trespass complaint in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1205 Property damage crash in the Industrial Park

1301 Assist Sheriff Dept at M-75 S and Dam

1409 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park

1520 Found wrench turned in at PD

1619 Assist EMS in the 400 block of Vogel St

2142 Assist Sheriff and Fire Departments at 2 car crash on Fall Park Rd near Crozier.

2225 Harassment complaint in the 800 block of S Park St

THURSDAY JUNE 8, 2017

0846 Attempted B&E in the 200 block of N Lake St

0948 Alarm in the 1300 block of Charlevoix St

1058 Civil complaint in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

1126 Citation issued for speed at E Main and Harris.

1159 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of N Lake St

1345 Vehicle unlock in the 700 block of Vogel St

1348 Report of possible ordinance violation on State St. Unfounded.

1450 Possible stalking complaint reported in the 500 block of N Lake St

1710 Suspicious situation in the 100 block of E Water St

1753 Assist EMS in the 200 block of N Lake St

1849 Citation issued for Expired Registration at N. Lake and State

1915 Road rage complaint on M-75 S near the city limits and continued into city limits)

2009 911 hang-up in the 100 block of S Lake St

2224 Arrest subject for DWLS at State and Hannah

Friday, June 9, 2017

1105 Civil Dispute in the 500 N Lake St

1120 Trespass complaint in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1245 Report of lost flip phone in Rotary Park

1340 Report of lost wallet

1400 Suspicious subjects reported in the 200 block of N Lake St

1418 Report of missing purse

1429 Lost cell phone reported

1800 Car v Pedestrian personal injury crash Water and Park.

1958 Assist Ems in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

2109 Arrest subject for Possession of marijuana in the 800 block of Front St

2353 Citation issued for defective headlight at Main and Lake

0045 Noise complaint on W Main St. Unfounded.

0155 Assist Sheriff Dept in the 300 block of E Division St

0726 MDOP in the 300 block of State St.

Saturday, June 10, 2017

0834 Possible Insurance violation in the 300 block of N Lake St. Unfounded.

1231 Vehicle unlock in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

1336 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter

1358 Disturbance in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

1527 Report that the stop signs at Lake and Water were blowing over in the wind.

1613 Report of possible animal abuse in the 500 block of Grant.

1758 Arrested intoxicated/disorderly subject in the area of S Park and Ray St

2129 Report of dog running at large in the 400 block of State St

2218 Second report of the possible animal abuse in the 500 block of Grant St.

0045 Assist citizen at Lake and Water.

0106 Assist transit driver on W Main St

0252 Civil/possibly larceny in the 300 block of E Division St.

0432 Arrested subject on a warrant in the 300 block of E Division St

Sunday, June 11, 2017

0803 Report of possible narcotics complaint on Wilson St

0959 Juvenile complaint in the 800 block of State St.

1102 Report of a dog running at large near the boat launch.

1214 Report of suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Boyne Av .

1243 Found a lost dog in the area of Grant and Pine.

1338 Served no Trespass order on W Division St

1506 Report of vehicles speeding at S. Lake and Division.

1641 Report that stop sign at Water and Lake is down because of high wind.

1647 Tree across road at West and Morgan

1659 Assist Sheriff Department on Snyder Rd

1723 Tree branch fell on van in the driveway on River Ridge

1823 Lines down and burning on Elm St.

1920 Arrested subject for OUID/possession of marijuana at Jefferson and Collings.

1956 Lockout in the 600 block of N East.

2307 Report of possible domestic dispute in the 100 block of N Park St.

2329 Alarm in the 800 block of State St.