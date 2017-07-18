Boyne Police logs June 26 – July 2

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, June 26, 2017

0010 Assist Sheriff Dept on at Camp Sherwood Rd

0652 Vehicle unlock at Grant and Cedar.

0948 Report of abandoned vehicle on Terrace St.

1348 Civil complaint on Water St

1419 Fraud complaint from Forest Park Dr

1721 Vehicle unlock in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

1950 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St

2344 Report of a subject stumbling south on Pleasant St. Located subject.

TUESDAY JUNE 27, 2017

0117 Assisted Sheriff Dept with a 911 hang up that turned into domestic dispute in Boyne Falls.

0149 Report of a subject walking in the roadway at Boyne Av and Division St

0940 Unlawful entry turned civil assist in the 100 block of W Michigan.

1104 Fraud complaint from Robinson St

1138 Vehicle unlock in the 430 N Lake St

1202 911 hang up from the 700 block of Pleasant Av.

1306 Report of an elderly subject who had fallen into the roadway on Lake at Water.

1544 Assist with boat on fire heading into the boat launch.

1905 Assist MSP and Sheriff Dept on M-75 S.

2140 Dog complaint in the 300 block of Silver St.

2208 Vehicle unlock on First St.

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

0941 10′ oil slick at Ray and East

1023 Welfare check of child in the 700 block of Wenonah St.

1218 Vehicle unlock on First St

1451 Report of couple making out in the park behind the pavilion

1755 Fraud complaint in the 200 block of Vogel St

1818 Dog complaint in the 300 block of Silver St.

2105 Citation issued for No Proof of Insurance at Vogel and East

Thursday, June 29, 2017

0200 Suspicious vehicle around town and in the cemetery. Made contact. Playing Pokeman

0857 Assist EMS in the 800 block of Douglas.

1027 Burn permit on Collings St

1102 Gas drive off from the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1149 Assist FD with line down on Lewis.

1358 Highly intoxicated subject in Old City Park. Eventually ended up going to hospital with EMS

1415 Assist Sheriff Dept with 2 vehicle PIA at Wildwood and Clute

1440 Report of pontoon into the rocks in the Open Space.

1851 Report of someone stealing water and power from residence on W Michigan.

1923 Lodged stray dog at Shelter.

1947 Retail Fraud in the 100 block of E Water St

2146 Fireworks complaint in area of Trent/Pleasant.

Friday, June 30, 2017

1000 Report of trucks speeding on S Lake St.

1237 Report of juveniles playing with fireworks on river Walk

1248 Request for civil standby in the 300 block of E Division St

1354 Fire alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St

1447 Boat registration found floating in the lake.

1825 Report of possible OWI and open intoxicants in the area of S Lake and Pine.

1844 Out with multiple people with open intoxicants in the 100 block of E Water St

2037 Found cell phone by Chamber. Returned to owner.

2122 Subject shot with an airsoft gun in Sunset Park.

SATURDAY JULY 1, 2017

0106 Arrested subject on warrant in the 500 block of N Lake St.

0356 Found a car alarm going off in the 500 block of Front St

0929 Unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

1028 Assist Sheriff Dept with a dead deer in the road near Young State park.

1155 Found phone turned in from the area of Fall Park Rd near Boyne Ave.

1409 Report of a domestic dispute on Lake Park Dr.

1455 Citizen assist in the 300 block of N Lake St

1742 Citation issued for speed at Pleasant and Timber Ln.

1842 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of Vogel.

2214 Felony Warrant arrest on Haven Court.

2216 Fireworks complaint near Rotary Park.

2250 Curfew violation in Old City Park

2323 Fireworks complaint on State Street.

2343 Citation issued for disregarding stop sign.

2358 Found subject walking down Water St. with an open beer can.

Sunday, July 2, 2017

0043 Disturbance in the 100 block of Front St

0202 Report of a disturbance/possible fight in the 600 block of Front

0331 Alarm in the 100 block of E Water St.

0340 911 hang up from Ray St

0439 911 hang up from Ray St

1055 Report of possible abandoned vehicle in private parking lot on N East St.

1340 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter.

1510 Overdue aircraft check at the airport. It was here, intact.

1922 Assist EMS in the 100 block of N Park.

2005 911 hang up from Ray St

2034 Lake St. at the river – Report of broken glass in the roadway.

2035 Report of suspicious subjects on W Michigan

2050 Found Wallet picked up at Light House. Returned to owner.