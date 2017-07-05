Boyne Police logs June 12-18

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, June 12, 2017

0059 Tree on cable lines and blocking both lanes of Groveland.

0127 Tree on a residence in the 500 block of N Lake St.

0201 Tree blocking on E Court St.

0845 Request for welfare check in the area of Division and Hull St

0846 911 hang up from the Industrial Park.

1227 Civil custody dispute reported from Wilson St

1420 Citizen in to City Hall to complain about pedestrian issue at Lake and Water