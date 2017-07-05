Boyne Police logs June 12-18— July 5, 2017
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday, June 12, 2017
0059 Tree on cable lines and blocking both lanes of Groveland.
0127 Tree on a residence in the 500 block of N Lake St.
0201 Tree blocking on E Court St.
0845 Request for welfare check in the area of Division and Hull St
0846 911 hang up from the Industrial Park.
1227 Civil custody dispute reported from Wilson St
1420 Citizen in to City Hall to complain about pedestrian issue at Lake and Water
TUESDAY JUNE 13, 2017
0328 911 hang up from Ray St
0915 Found Debit card turned in to City Hall. Returned to owner.
0939 Health and safety violation on Boyne Ave.
1050 Report of suspicious person near Water and East St
1144 Funeral escort from Elm St to Maple Lawn
1217 Private property damage crash at Water and lake
1230 Assist EMS in the 600 block of Grant St
1255 Found IPad turned in. Returned to owner.
1400 Abandoned vehicle on E Cedar St
1633 Report of hit and run accident at main and Lake St.
1704 Report of missing furniture from the 400 block of Front St. Was recovered.
1751 Assist with possible drowning at YSP. All OK
1758 Assist Sheriff Department at crash in Boyne Falls.
1847 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Pine.
1918 Assist Fire Department in the 200 block of W Morgan.
2046 Report of kids swimming off the shopper’s dock. Gone on arrival.
2203 Report of an aggressive German Shepherd came in residence and went after cat in the 400 block of State St.
2219 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel
WEDNESDAY JUNE 14, 2017
0018 Assist EMS in the 400 block of Hemlock
0957 Assist animal Control with animal abuse investigation
1030 Report of abandoned vehicle in the 500 block of N Lake St
1648 Alarm going off in the 200 block of W Morgan.
1840 Lodged two stray dogs at the shelter
2102 Report of possibly intoxicated subject in the area of Pleasant and Trent.
2244 Attempted suicide in the 600 block of State St.
Thursday, June 15, 2017
0302 Juvenile complaint in the 500 block of Jersey.
0800 Report of speeders on N Lake St
1120 Vehicle unlock at the Senior Center.
1215 Salvage Vehicle in the 200 block of Water St
1340 Resident at City Hall to report trash dumped on Hull St
1450 Vehicle broken down in the 200 block of Water St
1953 Found wallet in the 500 block of N Lake St. Returned to owner
2057 Report of an intoxicated subject at Division and Lewis. Was not intoxicated.
Friday, June 16, 2017
0619 Assist Fire Department at vehicle fire in the 400 block of N East St.
0725 Property damage crash at Division and Parkview Dr.
0800 NSF check complaint from the 400 block of N Lake St
0923 Found backpack in the Wooden Playground. Returned to owner.
1058 Suspicious situation in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1310 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St
1318 Report of graffiti on the tower at Avalanche
1632 Civil custody dispute reported from Wilson St.
1653 Report of a distraught subject on a bike Front near Main. Subject had dropped phone and it was run over.
1834 Assist Fire Department with hot power line down at Division and Lake
1926 Found Debit card on River St
1956 Civil complaint from the 400 block of Poplar.
2045 Arrested subject for OWI 2nd after failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalk by the mouth of the river.
2110 Abandoned motorhome on N. Park and River.
2248 Arrested subject for Possession of marijuana on a TS at Poplar and Jefferson.
Saturday, June 17, 2017
0720 Report of an unresponsive subject in a car in the 400 block of N Lake St. Upon arrival subject was awake and friend had taken keys.
1006 Dog running at large in Veterans Park. The dog jumped out of the car window while owner was at the farm market.
1202 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park
1222 Car deer accident on State St. at Call St.
1241 Report of stray dog in the 400 block of State St
1241 Second call about a German Shepherd running at large on State St.
1525 Civil standby in the 300 block of E Division St
1620 Request for vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of Boyne Av. Cancelled prior to arrival.
2047 Report of a 5 year old missing from High St. Found child hiding in the house after getting disciplined by mother.
2115 Report of reckless driver on Boyne Ave.
2156 Citation issued for Speed at N. Park St. and Meadow Ln.
2321 Arrested subject for OWI Child Endangerment on Pleasant Av
SUNDAY JUNE 18, 2017
0145 Report of a fight on W. Main St. . All calm upon arrival
0304 Driving complaint from Petoskey to Fall Park Rd
0841 Assist Fire Department with a report of lines down near Jefferson and Clark.
1104 Assist motorist/disabled motorist in the 300 block of /e Water St
1142 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St
1217 Citation issued for speed at Lake and Pine
2015 Larceny complaint in the 100 block of N. Park St.
2042 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St
2200 Report of fireworks in the area of Trent St