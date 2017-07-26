Boyne Police logs July 3-9

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

MONDAY JULY 3, 2017

0046 Alarm in the 100 block of E Water St

0124 Suspicious subject on Court St

0226 911 hang up from Ray St.

0338 Alarm in the 100 block of E Water St

0430 Attempt to locate subject in the 500 block of W. Michigan Ave.

0451 Assist EMS with lift assist in the 700 block of Vogel St

0538 Assist EMS in the 100 block of Trent St.

0710 Road hazard at N. Lake St. and State St.

0725 Unattended natural death in the 400 block of Front St

0830 Report of lost wallet

0830 NSF check complaint from the 400 block of N Lake St

1157 Vehicle unlock on S. Lake near Ray St.

1212 Lost credit card

1217 Assist MSP with a stop/ vehicle search on State at N Park St.

1249 EMS assist in the 800 block of S Park St

1257 Citizen complaint in the 300 block of N Lake St

1352 Driving complaint in the area of Ann and Pleasant St.

1359 Citation issued for speed on Pleasant at Timber.

1420 2 vehicle Property damage crash on Front St. near Water St.

1440 Parking complaint on Addis St

1500 Shoplifting complaint in the 100 block of E Water St

1525 Found pair of prescription sunglasses in front of Fire Dept

1542 Property damage crash in the 100 block of E Water St

1738 Citation issued for speed at Front and Pleasant

1847 Report of damage to vehicle on Groveland – Believes it happened in parking lot yesterday

1924 Property damage crash at the boat launch on Lake St.

1936 Found phone at Veteran’s Park. Returned to owner

1946 Domestic on Boyne Summit. Arrested subject

2004 Retail fraud in the 100 block of E Water St

2208 Civil complaint in the 300 block of Silver St

2217 Fireworks complaint in the area of E Main.

2253 Report of a minor drinking on W Main St. Located subject and was given a breathalyzer. Results were negative.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

0112 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St.

0716 Vehicle unlock in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

0844 Tire came off vehicle blocking street at Elm and Pleasant.

0910 Suspicious item found in the 200 block of S Lake St.

0936 Vehicle towed as road hazard from Park and State. Citation issued for parking in a roadway.

0940 Parade volunteer nearly struck by car that refused to stop at Lincoln and East

0956 Violation of no trespass order in the 800 block of S Park St

1013 Report of a young child throwing a firecracker in subject’s face while walking on Boyne Av near Lincoln

1101 Assist EMS at N. Lake and State

1115 2 dogs running at large on Lake and Ann.

1120 Pair of found eyeglass.

1125 Assist EMS on Fall Park Rd

1157 missing keys

1246 Abandoned vehicle complaint in the 200 block of Front St

1342 Hit and Run crash in the 300 block of E Division St

1405 Assist FD on Boyne city Rd

1444 Complaint that people are throwing water balloons during the river race.

1700 parking violation on Pleasant

1746 Arrested subject for DWLS at Park and State

1837 Larceny complaint on River St

1845 Suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of N Lake St.

1851 Lodged stray dog at the shelter

1904 Cellphone found at the pavilion.

1904 Assist EMS at State and Park

1932 Assist EMS in the 500 block of S Park St.

2116 Report of intoxicated subject going through other people’s belongings at the Open Space Park.

2200 Citation issued for obstructing traffic. Vehicle parked in the turn lane on N. Lake St. by River St.

2232 Report of people shooting fireworks in the open space.

2309 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St.

2349 Disturbance at Pleasant and Division.

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

0015 Fireworks complaint on Forest Park Ln.

0032 Report of large group at the Rotary Park tennis courts possibly shooting off fireworks. No fireworks, but subject arrested for possession of marijuana.

0110 Report of fireworks Pleasant and Division.

0800 Report of lost wallet

0815 Arrested subject for probation violation and a second subject for bond violation in the 300 block of N Lake St

0856 Report of lost pair of glasses at Tannery Beach last night. Were later found

0917 Fireworks complaint from the night before

1001 Parking complaint on W Water St

1025 2 vehicle private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St

1214 Found driver’s license in the 100 block of S Park St

1218 Missing wedding band

1223 Report of fraudulent prescriptions in the 400 block of N Lake St

1234 Report of lost wallet

1244 Assist EMS on River St

1252 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St

1310 2 vehicle property damage crash in the 100 block of E Water St

1322 2 oars were left at the Marina

1343 Report of lost wedding band

1551 Arrested subject for the earlier fraudulent prescriptions.

1831 Report of possible abduction from Division St. Alleged victim was located and denied being abducted.

2024 Report of kids screaming in the 200 block of E Cedar St. Made contact with the parents

2107 Vehicle unlock in the area of Water and Park

2323 Report of fireworks and a party outside at West and Trent

THURSDAY JULY 6, 2017

0035 Alarm in the 100 block of E Water St

0352 Found 3 juveniles in violation of curfew on Lewis Ave.

0800 Report of lost keys

1025 Report of missing cash

1112 Report of car parked on sidewalk in the 400 block of Boyne Ave.

1214 Burn permit issued on Earl St

1315 Parking complaint on W Water St.

1329 Complaint of cars speeding on State St.

1353 Citation issued for running red light at Lake and Water

1524 Arrested subject on warrant in the 300 block of N Lake St.

1715 Private property damage crash on N Lake St

1915 EMS assist in the 700 block of Wenonah St

1949 Vehicle unlock on Boyne City Rd.

2126 Found property in the 400 block of Trent,

2149 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N. Park

Friday, July 7, 2017

0118 Noise complaint on Elm.

0659 Report of a dog running at large in the area of Trent and S Lake St

0853 Abandoned vehicle in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

0945 Report of kayak drifted up on shore in the 200 block of Front St

0945 Assist EMS in the 12300 block of Boyne Av

1140 Funeral escort

1228 Parking complaint in the 300 block of N Lake St

1623 Suspicious activity reported in the 100 block of E Water St.

1707 Found ID in the 200 block of E Water St.

1721 Found Property on S Park St

1739 Found wallet. Returned later to owner.

1748 Private property damage crash on Ray St.

1830 Lodged 2 stray dogs found on Advance Rd.

2020 Found ID’s, cash and debit card found downtown

2021 Found credit card downtown.

2022 Found driver’s license turned in to PD.

2037 Assist Ems at Park and Water

2100 911 hang up call from N East St

2029 Private property damage crash at Peninsula Park

2334 Disturbance in the 100 block of E Water St

2339 Juvenile complaint on Wenonah

2338 Assist business on W Main St.

Saturday, June 8, 2017

0457 Report of vehicle in the ditch at Jefferson and North. Arrested subject for zero tolerance OWI.

1005 Parking violation on W Water St

1113 Vehicle unlock at N Park St. and River St.

1121 Driving violation coming in to town on M-75 S.

1135 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of Front St

1259 Assist FD in the 800 block of S Park St

1349 911 hang up on Haven Ct.

1341 Report of abandoned vehicle in the 200 block of S Lake St.

1734 Disturbance at the boat launch on N. Lake.

1900 Disturbance at the boat launch on N. Lake St.

2041 Private property damage crash in the 100 block of S Park St

2106 Assist FD with car leaking gas in the 200 block of S Lake St.

2112 Parking complaint in the 200 block of W Lincoln.

2305 Report of highly intoxicated subject walking on Lake in front of the FD.

2334 Fireworks complaint in the area of Spring and Jefferson.

2340 Assist business on W Main St.

Sunday, July 9, 2017

0158 Arrested subject for no insurance at Pleasant and Terrace

0400 Assist EMS in the 100 block of W Lincoln St.

0949 Report of a dog running at large on S. East near Lincoln.

1237 Fireworks complaint called in from the 600 block of Jersey St.

1411 Report of lost cell phone