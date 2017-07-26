Boyne Police logs July 3-9— July 26, 2017
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
MONDAY JULY 3, 2017
0046 Alarm in the 100 block of E Water St
0124 Suspicious subject on Court St
0226 911 hang up from Ray St.
0338 Alarm in the 100 block of E Water St
0430 Attempt to locate subject in the 500 block of W. Michigan Ave.
0451 Assist EMS with lift assist in the 700 block of Vogel St
0538 Assist EMS in the 100 block of Trent St.
0710 Road hazard at N. Lake St. and State St.
0725 Unattended natural death in the 400 block of Front St
0830 Report of lost wallet
0830 NSF check complaint from the 400 block of N Lake St
1157 Vehicle unlock on S. Lake near Ray St.
1212 Lost credit card
1217 Assist MSP with a stop/ vehicle search on State at N Park St.
1249 EMS assist in the 800 block of S Park St
1257 Citizen complaint in the 300 block of N Lake St
1352 Driving complaint in the area of Ann and Pleasant St.
1359 Citation issued for speed on Pleasant at Timber.
1420 2 vehicle Property damage crash on Front St. near Water St.
1440 Parking complaint on Addis St
1500 Shoplifting complaint in the 100 block of E Water St
1525 Found pair of prescription sunglasses in front of Fire Dept
1542 Property damage crash in the 100 block of E Water St
1738 Citation issued for speed at Front and Pleasant
1847 Report of damage to vehicle on Groveland – Believes it happened in parking lot yesterday
1924 Property damage crash at the boat launch on Lake St.
1936 Found phone at Veteran’s Park. Returned to owner
1946 Domestic on Boyne Summit. Arrested subject
2004 Retail fraud in the 100 block of E Water St
2208 Civil complaint in the 300 block of Silver St
2217 Fireworks complaint in the area of E Main.
2253 Report of a minor drinking on W Main St. Located subject and was given a breathalyzer. Results were negative.
Tuesday, July 4, 2017
0112 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St.
0716 Vehicle unlock in the 1300 block of Boyne Av
0844 Tire came off vehicle blocking street at Elm and Pleasant.
0910 Suspicious item found in the 200 block of S Lake St.
0936 Vehicle towed as road hazard from Park and State. Citation issued for parking in a roadway.
0940 Parade volunteer nearly struck by car that refused to stop at Lincoln and East
0956 Violation of no trespass order in the 800 block of S Park St
1013 Report of a young child throwing a firecracker in subject’s face while walking on Boyne Av near Lincoln
1101 Assist EMS at N. Lake and State
1115 2 dogs running at large on Lake and Ann.
1120 Pair of found eyeglass.
1125 Assist EMS on Fall Park Rd
1157 missing keys
1246 Abandoned vehicle complaint in the 200 block of Front St
1342 Hit and Run crash in the 300 block of E Division St
1405 Assist FD on Boyne city Rd
1444 Complaint that people are throwing water balloons during the river race.
1700 parking violation on Pleasant
1746 Arrested subject for DWLS at Park and State
1837 Larceny complaint on River St
1845 Suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of N Lake St.
1851 Lodged stray dog at the shelter
1904 Cellphone found at the pavilion.
1904 Assist EMS at State and Park
1932 Assist EMS in the 500 block of S Park St.
2116 Report of intoxicated subject going through other people’s belongings at the Open Space Park.
2200 Citation issued for obstructing traffic. Vehicle parked in the turn lane on N. Lake St. by River St.
2232 Report of people shooting fireworks in the open space.
2309 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St.
2349 Disturbance at Pleasant and Division.
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
0015 Fireworks complaint on Forest Park Ln.
0032 Report of large group at the Rotary Park tennis courts possibly shooting off fireworks. No fireworks, but subject arrested for possession of marijuana.
0110 Report of fireworks Pleasant and Division.
0800 Report of lost wallet
0815 Arrested subject for probation violation and a second subject for bond violation in the 300 block of N Lake St
0856 Report of lost pair of glasses at Tannery Beach last night. Were later found
0917 Fireworks complaint from the night before
1001 Parking complaint on W Water St
1025 2 vehicle private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St
1214 Found driver’s license in the 100 block of S Park St
1218 Missing wedding band
1223 Report of fraudulent prescriptions in the 400 block of N Lake St
1234 Report of lost wallet
1244 Assist EMS on River St
1252 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St
1310 2 vehicle property damage crash in the 100 block of E Water St
1322 2 oars were left at the Marina
1343 Report of lost wedding band
1551 Arrested subject for the earlier fraudulent prescriptions.
1831 Report of possible abduction from Division St. Alleged victim was located and denied being abducted.
2024 Report of kids screaming in the 200 block of E Cedar St. Made contact with the parents
2107 Vehicle unlock in the area of Water and Park
2323 Report of fireworks and a party outside at West and Trent
THURSDAY JULY 6, 2017
0035 Alarm in the 100 block of E Water St
0352 Found 3 juveniles in violation of curfew on Lewis Ave.
0800 Report of lost keys
1025 Report of missing cash
1112 Report of car parked on sidewalk in the 400 block of Boyne Ave.
1214 Burn permit issued on Earl St
1315 Parking complaint on W Water St.
1329 Complaint of cars speeding on State St.
1353 Citation issued for running red light at Lake and Water
1524 Arrested subject on warrant in the 300 block of N Lake St.
1715 Private property damage crash on N Lake St
1915 EMS assist in the 700 block of Wenonah St
1949 Vehicle unlock on Boyne City Rd.
2126 Found property in the 400 block of Trent,
2149 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N. Park
Friday, July 7, 2017
0118 Noise complaint on Elm.
0659 Report of a dog running at large in the area of Trent and S Lake St
0853 Abandoned vehicle in the 1300 block of Boyne Av
0945 Report of kayak drifted up on shore in the 200 block of Front St
0945 Assist EMS in the 12300 block of Boyne Av
1140 Funeral escort
1228 Parking complaint in the 300 block of N Lake St
1623 Suspicious activity reported in the 100 block of E Water St.
1707 Found ID in the 200 block of E Water St.
1721 Found Property on S Park St
1739 Found wallet. Returned later to owner.
1748 Private property damage crash on Ray St.
1830 Lodged 2 stray dogs found on Advance Rd.
2020 Found ID’s, cash and debit card found downtown
2021 Found credit card downtown.
2022 Found driver’s license turned in to PD.
2037 Assist Ems at Park and Water
2100 911 hang up call from N East St
2029 Private property damage crash at Peninsula Park
2334 Disturbance in the 100 block of E Water St
2339 Juvenile complaint on Wenonah
2338 Assist business on W Main St.
Saturday, June 8, 2017
0457 Report of vehicle in the ditch at Jefferson and North. Arrested subject for zero tolerance OWI.
1005 Parking violation on W Water St
1113 Vehicle unlock at N Park St. and River St.
1121 Driving violation coming in to town on M-75 S.
1135 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of Front St
1259 Assist FD in the 800 block of S Park St
1349 911 hang up on Haven Ct.
1341 Report of abandoned vehicle in the 200 block of S Lake St.
1734 Disturbance at the boat launch on N. Lake.
1900 Disturbance at the boat launch on N. Lake St.
2041 Private property damage crash in the 100 block of S Park St
2106 Assist FD with car leaking gas in the 200 block of S Lake St.
2112 Parking complaint in the 200 block of W Lincoln.
2305 Report of highly intoxicated subject walking on Lake in front of the FD.
2334 Fireworks complaint in the area of Spring and Jefferson.
2340 Assist business on W Main St.
Sunday, July 9, 2017
0158 Arrested subject for no insurance at Pleasant and Terrace
0400 Assist EMS in the 100 block of W Lincoln St.
0949 Report of a dog running at large on S. East near Lincoln.
1237 Fireworks complaint called in from the 600 block of Jersey St.
1411 Report of lost cell phone