Boyne Police logs July 24-30

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, July 24, 2017

0735 Unlock in the 200 block of Front St

0912 Lost panel from motorcycle between Boyne City and Walloon over the weekend.

0957 Missing Bank Bag reported

1010 2 vehicle Property damage crash at the Marina

1014 Missing wallet was lost downtown

1040 Lost diamond necklace at Stroll the Streets

1315 Found wallet in the 400 block of N Lake St. Was able to locate owner and return

1335 Dumping complaint on Robinson St

1415 Assist EMS on Kuhn Dr.

1936 Argument in the vicinity of Division and Park

2117 Suspicious subject in the 200-300 blocks of S Lake St

2143 Suspicious subjects walking on Front St

2201 Arrested subject for DWLS at Pleasant and Timber

1951 Assist MSP and Emmet County Sheriff Dept with a missing person.

TUESDAY JULY 25, 2017

0151 Citizen assist in the 1000 block of Roosevelt St.

0254 Disturbance in the 600 block of E. Main St.

0718 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

0730 Attempt warrant arrest in the 300 block of E Division St

0841 MDOP reported at the end of the pier at Peninsula Beach.

0900 Report of loud ORV on Lakeshore.

1001 Assist Zoning on Addis St

1431 Report of missing puffer jacket.

1433 Runaway from weekend located in Cheboygan County.

1452 Driving complaint in the 800 block of N Lake St

1801 Suspicious situation on Lake Park Dr.

1926 Citation issued to ORV for not being on the edge of road.

1947 Citizen assist in the 300 block of E Division St.

2052 Civil dispute in the 400 block of State St.

2133 Noise complaint in the 400 block of State St.

2253 Civil dispute in the 400 block of State St…

0025 Assist EMS in the 400 block of State St.

0107 Curfew violations in Veterans Park

0121 Suspicious situation on N. East St.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

0820 Suspicious situation on W Main St

0830 NSF check complaint from the 400 block of N Lake St

1028 Request for property check in the 400 block of State St.

1250 Parking Violation in the 100 block of E Water St

1300 Burn permit issued on N East St

1405 2 vehicle property damage crash at Pleasant and Ann.

1841 911 Hang up in the 600 block of Boyne Ave.

1903 Assist EJPD with Domestic dispute in progress.

1923 Report of altercation between two juveniles that had occurred downtown earlier in the day.

1956 Suspicious situation on W Main St

2206 Juveniles complaint at the Marina.

2359 911 hang-up from the 1300 block of Boyne Av

Thursday, July 27, 2017

0007 Tree in road at Court and Park

1235 Report of suspicious subject in the 200 block of S Lake St.

1458 Burn permit issued on N East St

1755 Assist Sheriff Dept in the 400 block of Boyne Ave.

1912 Suspicious situation in the area of Spring St.

1929 Assist Sheriff Dept in the 400 block of Boyne Ave.

1959 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of S. Lake

2010 Assist EMS in the 400 block of Boyne Av

2111 Arrested subject in the 200 block of S Lake St on warrants

Friday, July 28, 2017

0847 Salvage vehicle inspection

0851 Report of dump truck loosing large clumps of muck from Bay St to Fall Park Rd sand pit.

1220 Possible shoplifter detained in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1250 Driving complaint on Vogel St

1330 Suspicious subjects reported on Robinson St

1336 Citizen assist at City Hall

1351 Report of 2 dogs running at large on M-75 S.

1429 parking issue on Elm St

1741 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Front St

1806 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of N Lake St

1809 Citation issued for speed at Lake and Groveland.

1904 Flee and Elude at Lake and Main. Located later.

1931 Welfare check in the 300 block of State St.

2118 Retail Fraud reported in the 100 block of E Water St.

2125 Lodge a dog that was RAL on Fall Park Rd.

2318 Disturbance reported on W Main St

SATURDAY JULY 29, 2017

0125 Citation issued for driving on wrong side of the road.

0619 Parking complaint at S. Lake St. and Division St.

1335 Assist citizen in the Industrial Park

1340 Report of subject with open intoxicants in the 400 block of N Lake St

1525 Found back pack in the area of Spring and Jefferson

1640 Returned back pack to owner.

1711 Report of multiple kayakers yelling at each other on the river.

2022 CDA at N Lake and Lower Lake.

Sunday, July 30, 2017

0922 Report of barking dogs in the 400 block of N Park St

1222 Report of alleged child abuse in the 400 block of North Street.

1619 Assisted EMS in the 600 block of E Main.

2143 Arrested subject for Operating without Security and Fail to Transfer Title/Registration on Fall Park Rd.