Boyne Police logs July 10-16— August 1, 2017
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday, July 10, 2017
1122 Subject calling with questions about where ATV’s can be ridden in town.
1152 Trespass complaint received in the 400 block of Jefferson St
1450 Littering complaint in the 200 block of S Lake St
1551 Embezzlement complaint from N Park St.
1611 Property damage crash on Park near Water.
1730 Found phone that someone found downtown Friday night. Was returned to owner.
2132 Motorist assist at Veteran’s Park
TUESDAY JULY 11, 2017
0207 Assist Sheriff Dept on M 75 S.
0751 911 hang up in the Industrial Park
0921 Report of camper parked in Rotary Park.
1151 Request for civil stand by on Poplar St.
1300 Private property damage crash on W Main St.
1352 Assist Sheriff Dept on Shaler Rd.
1446 Found key dropped off at PD
1708 Assisted EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St
1725 Report of vehicle hit while parked in the 400 block of N Lake St
2011 Assist EMS on Poplar St
2336 Threats complaint from the 300 block of E. Division St.
WEDNESDAY JULY 12, 2017
0018 Abandoned vehicle at Second St and Terrace St. Red tagged it.
0206 Arrested subject for OWI 1st and DWLS. Probation violation on passenger in vehicle.
0259 Report of possible MIP party in the 500 block of Boyne Ave. Unfounded.
0800 Noise complaint in the 300 block of E Division St
1152 Report of abandoned vehicle on Vogel St.
1338 Civil standby on Poplar St
1451 Suspicious subject behind the Little league Field.
1452 Report of a second subject camping behind the Little league Field.
1700 Civil complaint involving vehicle on Glennwood.
1842 Arrested subject for MIP and probation violation on W Michigan St and Woodland Dr-. Also citation issued for speed
1856 Report of a possible OWI in the 400 block of N Lake St.
1928 Report of a larceny of cash from a wallet from the 100 block of N Park St.
1945 Missing wallet reported.
2059 Assist Fire Dept, EMS and Sheriff Dept with personal injury crash with entrapment on Old Horton Bay just outside the city.
Thursday, July 13, 2017
0000 Disturbance on W Main St.
0830 Found wallet turned into City Hall. Returned to owner.
0942 Report of attempted scam grandchild phone call reported from State St.
1215 Assist EMS in the 600 block of E Main.
1426 Fraud complaint involving the online purchase of a dog
1702 Assist EMS in the 800 block of State St
1732 Recovered stolen property from the 300 block of W. Michigan.
1917 Civil in the 700 block of S Park St.
2048 Motorist assist in parking lot on 75 S
Friday, July 14, 2017
0921 Vehicle unlock in the 700 block of N Lake St.
0930 retail fraud complaint in the 400 block of N Lake St
1020 2 pair of found prescription glasses turned in at City Hall
1031 Towed abandoned vehicle from Pleasant and Second
1300 Assist EMS in the 1100 block of Boyne Av
1735 Located retail fraud suspect downtown.
1837 Civil complaint reported from the 400 block of Jefferson.
1837 Gasoline drive off from the 1300 block of Boyne Av
2131 Subject in possession of marijuana on Avalanche.
2144 Wallet found downtown. Returned to owner.
Saturday, July 15, 2017
0829 Report of cats screaming in the woods in the 400 block of State St
0859 Assisted EMS on Robinson.
1103 Theft reported from the 100 block of E Water St.
1203 911 check in the 500 block of N Lake St
1500 Suspicious situation at Main and Lake
1600 Barking dog complaint in the 300 block of E Division St
1629 B&E reported in the 500 block of W Michigan.
2006 Juvenile complaint on Groveland St.
2133 Private property damage crash on w Water St
2154 Attempted suicide in the 300 block of E. Division St.
2219 Suspicious subject in the 400 block of Terrace St
SUNDAY JULY 16, 2017
0148 Assist sheriff Dept at Boyne Mountain
0302 Assist Sheriff Dept at White Rd and Old State Rd.
0405 Flagged down by a subject with chest pain on n Lake St. EMS to responded.
1450 Assist Sheriff Dept on Addis Rd.
1738 Report of a vehicle parked in the road, Park St by Water. Gone on arrival.
1925 Assist East Jordan PD in looking for missing elderly subject. Was located
2050 Assist Fire Dept on S Park St
2256 Citation issued for Disregard Red Light at Water and Lake
2310 Report of possible suicidal subject in the 500 block of N. Lake St.
2317 Private property damage crash on N Lake St.