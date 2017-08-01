Boyne Police logs July 10-16

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

Monday, July 10, 2017

1122 Subject calling with questions about where ATV’s can be ridden in town.

1152 Trespass complaint received in the 400 block of Jefferson St

1450 Littering complaint in the 200 block of S Lake St

1551 Embezzlement complaint from N Park St.

1611 Property damage crash on Park near Water.

1730 Found phone that someone found downtown Friday night. Was returned to owner.

2132 Motorist assist at Veteran’s Park