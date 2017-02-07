Boyne Police logs Jan. 16-22

A look at Boyne City Police Department activity from recent weeks.

Monday, January 16

0122 Suspicious in the 400 block of Boyne Ave.

0453 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

0805 Property damage crash on Brockway.

1100 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Division St

1805 Car Deer crash on Division west of Lewis.

1817 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter.

1908 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St



Tuesday, January 170553 Property damage crash on Air Industrial Dr.1237 Report of attempted phone fraud from the 800 block of S Park St1240 Report of injured deer in the 800 block of State St.1339 Report of lost meds1753 Report of attempted computer scam in the 200 block of State St1814 Fight in the 300 block of E Division, resulting in MDOP to door and Rx medication violations.Wednesday, January 180923 Found flip phone turned in from the Recycling Center last night. Returned to owner.1032 Request for civil standby in the 300 block of E Division St1125 Assist fallen citizen in the 300 block of E Division St1616 Report of subject who has a warrant possibly being in the 1100 block of Boyne Av.2037 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St2044 Assist Sheriff Department on Healey Rd.

Thursday, January 19

0825 Report of subject scamming churches in Antrim and Charlevoix Counties for money for firewood.

0944 Report of MDOP to windshield wiper in the 400 block of E Main last Friday night.

1347 2 vehicle Property damage crash on S Lake St

1428 Report of unwanted subject at residence in the 300 block of E Division St.

1447 Vehicle unlock in the 800 block of State St

1759 Trespass and welfare check requested on young child in the 1000 block of Roosevelt St

2314 Assist Sheriff Dept on Bersano Drive.

Friday, January 20

0101 Assist sheriff Dept on Boyne City Rd.

0855 Contraband in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1010 Report of possible embezzlement in the 1300 block of Boyne Av. Unfounded

1115 Complaint about offensive sign in the 900 block of N Lake St.

1647 Assist to Sheriff Dept with a car deer accident on Boyne City Rd.

1720 Assist to Emmet county Sheriff Dept on Grant St

1800 Property damage crash at Water and Park

1928 Assist to Emmet county Sheriff Dept on Grant St

2127 Arrested subject on a warrant out of Antrim Co.

Saturday, January 21

0233 Assist Sheriff Deputy on M-75 North.

0308 Suspicious situation in the 200 block of E Water St

1303 Retail fraud in the 300 block of N Lake St

1634 Complaint of Strong smell of gas on Alice Street. Ice had broken meter on Lewis Ave.

1825 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park

1908 Assist Sheriff Dept on M-75 S.

2025 Harassing communications complaint originating on S Lake St.

Sunday, January 22

0039 Report of a dead deer in road at Jefferson and Clark.

0338 Report of people fighting in a vehicle that was parked in the 500 block of N Lake St. Arrested subject for probation violation.

0825 Assist EMS in the 500 block of Groveland St.

2024 Assisted Sheriff Dept searching for vehicle involved in incident on Advance Rd

2317 Civil Standby Jersey and Vogel.