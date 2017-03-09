Boyne Police logs Feb. 20-26— March 9, 2017
See what the Boyne City Police Department has been dealing with in this look at officer duty reports.
Monday, February 20
0219 Assist Fire Dept with alarm in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.
0833 Vehicle unlock in the 800 block of S Lake St.
1200 Salvage Inspection
1220 Assist EMS in the 400 block of N Lake St
1755 Found driver’s license in the 300 block of n Lake
2335 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St.
Tuesday, February 21
0930 Request for No Trespass Order in the 800 block of Boyne Av
0947 No Trespass Order served in the 300 block of E Division St
1011 Civil complaint in the 1300 block of Boyne Av
1148 CSC reported on Nordic Dr
1239 Report of vehicle being hit while parked in the 200 block of E Water St
2201 Assist SANE with an ATL on Boyne City Rd.
Wednesday, February 22
0224 Assist Sheriff Dept with a driving complaint in Boyne Fall.
0815 Suspicious situation on Pleasant
1150 Assist EMS in the 800 block of State St
1530 Found child reported on S Park St. Was reunited with mother.
2104 Report of suspicious phone call from the 400 block of N Lake St
2213 Assist Sheriff Dept on River Rd
Thursday February 23
1040 Report of 2 vehicles in violation of parking ordinance on W Water St
1640 Report of gasoline drive off in the 1300 block of Boyne Av
1837 Report of subject screaming on Silver St. Found subject bleeding. Was transported by EMS.
Friday February 24
1000 2 NSF check complaints from the 400 block of Boyne Av
1050 Assist other agency in the 200 block of S Park St
1101 Report of parking violation in the 100 block of E Water St
1448 Assist Sheriff Dept on M-75 S.
1641 Assist EMS in the 1300 block of Lakeshore
2137 Report of an internet scam from the 300 block of E Division St
2350 Dog complaint on W Water St.
Saturday, February 25
0005 Report of the alarm going off at the Summerset lift station.
0907 Property damage crash at State and Park St
1157 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St
1204 Gasoline drive-off from the 1300 block of Boyne Av
1222 Suspicious situation in the 200 block of S. Lake St.
1348 Assist EMS in the 500 block of S Park
1421 Found a black lab running at large in the area of Lincoln and Grant
1503 Vehicle unlock in the 700 block of N Park St
2104 Gasoline drive-off from the 1300 block of Boyne Av
2209 Suspicious situation in the 200 block of S Lake St.
2249 Assist Sheriff Dept on a traffic stop on Boyne Av
Sunday, February 26
0256 Welfare check in the 500 block of N Lake St.
1128 Report of a cat up in a tree on Bailey St.
1137 Property damage crash on Jefferson St near Wildwood Harbor Rd.
1215 Assisted Sheriff Dept on Hull St
1435 Report of subject violating No Trespass Order in the 1300 block of Boyne Ave.
1452 Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of S. Lake St.
1526 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of Spring St.