Boyne Police logs Feb. 20-26

See what the Boyne City Police Department has been dealing with in this look at officer duty reports.

Monday, February 20

0219 Assist Fire Dept with alarm in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

0833 Vehicle unlock in the 800 block of S Lake St.

1200 Salvage Inspection

1220 Assist EMS in the 400 block of N Lake St

1755 Found driver’s license in the 300 block of n Lake

2335 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St.