Boyne Police logs Feb. 13-19

Here is a look at daily activity of the Boyne City Police Department’s officers. Monday, February …

Here is a look at daily activity of the Boyne City Police Department’s officers.

Monday, February 13

0049 Report of a suspicious subject taking pictures in the 600 block of S Park St.

0754 Vehicle stuck in the ditch at BC-Charlevoix Rd at Court St

0936 Contraband found in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1533 Citation issued for speed in the school zone.

1554 Vehicle unlock at the Dog Park.

1730 Citation issued for fail to stop leaving private drive in the 400 block of N Lake St.

