Home / Featured / News / Boyne Police logs Feb. 13-19

Boyne Police logs Feb. 13-19

— March 1, 2017

Here is a look at daily activity of the Boyne City Police Department’s officers.

Monday, February 13
0049 Report of a suspicious subject taking pictures in the 600 block of S Park St.
0754 Vehicle stuck in the ditch at BC-Charlevoix Rd at Court St
0936 Contraband found in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1533 Citation issued for speed in the school zone.
1554 Vehicle unlock at the Dog Park.
1730 Citation issued for fail to stop leaving private drive in the 400 block of N Lake St.


Tuesday, February 14
0520 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St
0646 Assist Sheriff Dept on Boyne City Rd. near State Park.
0937 Found key dropped off at the PD
1103 Parking violation reported in the 100 block of E Water St
1338 Vehicle unlock on Boyne Av

Wednesday, February 15
0000 Assist Sheriff Dept and EMS on Gobbler’s Knob.
1050 Report of a disturbance occurring previously in the 200 block of S Park St
1409 Abandoned vehicle in the Industrial Park
1830 Gasoline drive off from the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

Thursday, February 16
1114 Assist Sheriff Dept on M- 75 S
1247 Assist Sheriff Dept on Renkie Rd
1429 Suspicious subject and vehicle reported in the 200 block N Lake St.
1717 Assist EMS on W Water St
2235 Assist Citizen in the 700 block of Vogel St

Friday, February 17
1033 Citation issued for speed at BC Rd and Court St.
1330 Salvage Vehicle Inspection in the 300 block of N Lake St
1431 911 check in the 200 block of S Park St. All OK.
2302 Citation issued for speed at Boyne Av and E Lincoln. Also had a loaded firearm in the vehicle unsecured with no CPL.

Saturday, February 18
0104 Found a car stuck in the snow, running, with no one around it in the old Carters parking lot. The owner showed up and removed vehicle.
0222 Encountered intoxicated subjects at Water and Lake St. They walked home.
0313 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St
1322 Report of people on the ice near the open water.
1752 Private property crash reported from the 700 block of Vogel St.
1810 Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of S Park St
2219 Arrested subject for no insurance at River and Park.

Sunday, February 19
0928 Vehicle stolen from Pine Point Trail.
1806 Assist Sheriff Dept on N Addis Rd.

