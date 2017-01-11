Boyne Police logs Dec. 19-25

A rundown of brief descriptions of Boyne City Police Department officer incident reports.

Monday, December 19

0606 Welfare check in the 300 block of Silver St.

1030 Civil dispute in the 100 block of E Pine St.

1235 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of N Lake St

1633 Fraud complaint in the 100 block of N East St



Tuesday, December 20

0853 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S East St

1016 Assist EMS on Beardsley St

1439 Larceny reported from the 1000 block of Boyne Av

2055 Citation issued for speed at Lake and State.

Wednesday, December 21

0839 Dispatched deer on W Court St near BC Rd

1210 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S Park St

1231 Abandoned vehicle in the 300 block of Silver St. Advised property owner of options.

1520 Report of stolen beagle on Main St. Was not stolen. Located in East Jordan.

1703 Report of possible vulnerable adult abuse complaint on S Lake St.

1719 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park.

1755 Car deer accident on Park between North and Vogel.

1800 Property damage crash in the 1200 block of Boyne Av

1919 Assist citizen in the 700 block of Line St.

1930 Property damage crash in the 300 block of Water St.

2018 Assist FD w/ traffic in the 400 block of Pearl St.

2053 Private property damage crash in the 300 block of N Lake St.

Thursday, December 22

0840 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of Jefferson

1025 Removed 4×4 from roadway at Boyne Av and Lincoln

1205 Citation issued at Boyne Ave and Division for disregarding a traffic signal

1440 Larceny reported in the 400 block of N Lake St. Occurred in November.

1920 Lift assist in the 1300 block of Lakeshore Dr.

2106 Lift assist in the 1300 block of Lakeshore Dr.

2316 Gasoline drive off from the 1300 block of Boyne Ave. Subject came back to pay.

2341 Lift assist in the 1300 block of Lakeshore Dr.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 23

0222 Suspicious vehicle reported at Trent St and First St. Found a vehicle stuck in the snowbank, in gear with the driver passed out. Arrested subject for OWI/OUID, DWLS and Possession of Marijuana.

0817 Threats complaint in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

0900 Report of lost Jeep keys

1115 Property damage crash at Water St and Lake St

1140 Report of possible injured deer on Charlevoix St.

1308 Report of stolen Bridge Card from the 600 block of N East St. Not stolen was lent and not returned.

1518 Another report of the injured deer on Charlevoix St. Unable to locate.

1629 Report of lost wallet in the 400 block of N Lake St

Saturday, December 24

0220 Found subject passed out in the roadway at Front and Pleasant. Arrested for disorderly and 3 warrants.

0507 Alarm in the 300 block of E Water St

0844 B&E and Larceny of a firearm from a vehicle in the 600 block of S Park St. The firearm was recovered.

0845 Larceny of Christmas lights in the 800 block of N Lake St.

2155 Fireworks complaint in the 500block of Groveland St.

Sunday, December 25

1855 Suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of E Water St.