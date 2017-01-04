Boyne Police logs Dec. 12-18

Monday, December 12

0828 Probation violation in the 300 block of N Lake St

1315 Vehicle parked …

Monday, December 12

0828 Probation violation in the 300 block of N Lake St

1315 Vehicle parked on Terrace in roadway hampering snow removal

1650 Report a lost wallet, cell phone.

1735 Vehicle unlock on S Lake St.

1900 911 check in the 500 block of N Lake St

2154 Civil complaint at in the 300 block of State Street.



TUESDAY DECEMBER 13

1610 Report of Facebook threats from Tennessee

1720 Found wallet in front of the video store. Was returned to owner.

1755 Report Hull Street impassable.

2228 Suspicious in the 200 block of S Lake St.

Wednesday, December 14

0701 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Division St

1001 Found cell phone was dropped off at PD. Later returned to owner.

1217 Building in the 500 block of N Lake St struck by unknown vehicle

1436 Vehicle parked on East St obstructing snow removal.

1530 NSF check complaint from the 100 block of S Park St

1541 Report of subject with a warrant in the 500 block of N Lake St

1652 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St

1654 Well being check on Division near Park.

2349 Property damage crash on Division at Boyne.

Thursday, December 15

0212 Snow removal parking violation Front and Main.

0226 Snow removal violation at Terrace and Pleasant.

1538 Assisted EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

1811 Citation issued for speed at Front and Second.

1916 Domestic Dispute in the 500 block of N lake St

1924 Report of dead deer in the road at Division and Park.

2127 Harassment complaint from the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

Friday, December 16

1035 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Water St.

1231 PBT done for subject whose interlock system was malfunctioning 1349 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division.

1745 Vehicle unlock in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

1752 Civil dispute in the 300 block of E Division St.

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17

0343 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel.

1001 Snow removal complaint in the 400 block of North St.

1046 snow plowing complaint in the alley behind Water St.

1656 Assist Sheriff Dept at Boyne Mountain.

1716 property damage crash at Charlevoix St. and Court St.

2243 100-blk Water St. Found a vehicle with the horn/lights flashing.

2233 Domestic dispute in the 400 block of W. Michigan Ave.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 18

0205 ARRESTED subject for OWI on First St

0828 Assist EMS in the 500 block of W Division.

1343 Vehicle unlock in the 800 block of Pleasant Ave.

1720 Back up East Jordan PD with Domestic dispute.

1740 Arrested subject for OWI/DWLS while coming back from EJ

1741 Assist EMS in the 300 block of N Lake St

2313 BOL for vehicle all over the road on Boyne Av.