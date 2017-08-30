Boyne Police logs Aug. 7-13

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

Monday, August 7, 2017

0020 Suspicious situation in the 600 block of Call St.

0101 Alarm activation on E Water St

0800 Report of lost wallet

0856 Assist EMS in the 300 block of Groveland

1056 Hold up alarm in the 100 block of S Lake St

1400 Report of syringe and needle left on bench along river in Old City Park.