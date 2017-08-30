Boyne Police logs Aug. 7-13— August 30, 2017
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday, August 7, 2017
0020 Suspicious situation in the 600 block of Call St.
0101 Alarm activation on E Water St
0800 Report of lost wallet
0856 Assist EMS in the 300 block of Groveland
1056 Hold up alarm in the 100 block of S Lake St
1400 Report of syringe and needle left on bench along river in Old City Park.
1521 Assist Sheriff Dept on High Country Dr
1857 Assist Fire department in the 400 block of Front St
2009 Driving complaint around Boyne City/Boyne Falls
TUESDAY AUGUST 8, 2017
1007 Report of a barking dog on Hemlock.
1010 Citation issued for Speed at Division and Grant
1015 Assist citizen in the 200 block of N Lake St
1244 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of Front St
1601 Assist Sheriff Dept on Fineout Rd.
1602 Report of suspicious vehicle and subjects on Lower Lake.
1608 Suspicious subject on Haven Ct.
1725 Report of a rolling verbal argument in the 1100 block of Boyne Av.
1903 Juvenile calling to complaint about excessive discipline from parents on Boyne Av.
2214 Suspicious situation in the 300 block of Front St.
2242 Part of a large tree fell blocking the road at Lewis Ave. and E. Division St. DPW pushed it back.
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 9, 2017
0014 Assist Sheriff Dept with traffic crash on Addis Rd
1031 Welfare check requested on subject in vehicle at Peninsula Beach.
1437 Suspicious subject reported in the 400 block of N Lake St
1512 Subject ran red light at Lake and Water. Smell of marijuana coming from car. Admitted to smoking and produced, marijuana and pipe from console. Citation issued for the red light, warrant requested for marijuana.
1759 Juveniles trespassing in the 700 block of N Lake St.
1835 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter.
1835 911 hang up from the 700 block of Wenonah. Turned into domestic dispute.
1855 Report of a dog left in metal box in back of truck in the 200 block of N Lake St.
2000 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St
2056 Suspicious situation in the 100 block of S Park St
2225 Arrested subject for OWI zero tolerance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Open Intoxicants on N. Lake at Lower Lake St.
Thursday, August 10, 2017
1139 Driving complaint from the 800 block of N Lake St
1317 Assist to Sheriff Dept at lake and State
1431 Assist EMS in the 400 block of State St.
1458 Request for welfare check in the 600 block of W Court St
1658 ORV Complaint Wildwood Harbor and Park.
1845 Citation issued for violation of GDL, too many people under 21, warned for careless and fail to change address
1935 Vehicle unlock on Front St
2039 Assist EMS in the 400 block of State St.
2048 Suspicious person/assist citizen in the 200 block of N Lake St.
2358 Assist Sheriff Dept on Pleasant Valley Rd. at Behling Rd.
Friday, August 11, 2017
0225 Located an audible alarm in the 300 block of E Water St.
0249 Suspicious vehicle parked in Rotary Park.
0436 Assist citizen on Crozier Crest
0802 Welfare check on 2 young children in the 200 block of S Lake St
0820 Littering complaint at North Boyne.
1011 Civil complaint from the 900 block of Jefferson St
1133 2 vehicle crash at State and Park.
1335 Alarm in the 300 block of S Park St
1425 Anonymous caller reporting young kids on top of building on W Main St
1422 Assisted Sheriff Dept with driving complaint coming into town on M-75 S.
1928 Found Property
2155 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St
Saturday, August 12, 2017
0823 Larceny/stolen vehicle complaint from the 300 block of W Division. Vehicle was returned and missing items found damaged along street.
1008 Report of lost wallet at the Farmer’s Market.
1153 Assist Sheriff Dept at personal injury crash Boyne City Rd and YSP.
1311 Request for No Trespass Order in the 300 block of W Division St
1340 Non-traffic crash at the north boat launch ramp.
1848 Report of Juveniles jumping off the bridge into the river. Unable to locate
1913 Hit and run property damage crash. Mailboxes taken out on E Division.
2104 Noise complaint at Douglas and Cedar.
2118 Report of yelling and a possible fight near the 200 block of W Lincoln. Unable to locate.
2154 Assist sheriff Dept finding a 7year old in the 200 block of S Lake St
2218 Disturbance in the 300 block of E. Division
2309 Assist. EMS in the 400 block of N Lake St
Sunday, August 13, 2017
0346 Disturbance in the 600 block of Jefferson St.
0435 Suspicious activity in the 200 block of North St.
1056 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St
1225 Found wallet at the Flea Market. Returned to owner.
1522 Assist EMS in the 400 block of State St
1754 Report of a dog in a crate in a vehicle on E Water St
2240 CSC Investigation on Haven Ct.