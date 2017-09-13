Boyne Police logs Aug. 28 – Sept. 3— September 13, 2017
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday, August 28, 2017
0936 Report of missing wallet
1014 Trespass complaint in the 1300 block of Boyne Av
1131 Motorist assist in the 200 block of S Lake St
1210 Burn permit issued on LacVue
1455 Burn permit issued on East St
1559 Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of Jefferson St.
1622 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St
1855 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St
2053 Suspicious situation in the 400 block of Harris St.
2135 Civil custody issue complaint on Vogel St
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
1222 Subject calling ref civil custody issue on Vogel St
1225 Call from Maddy Ln ref gunshots coming from Jefferson St
1642 Welfare check on subject in the 200 block of S Park St.
1941 civil complaint involving Facebook Posts
2130 Vehicle unlock in the 1400 block of Pleasant Valley Rd.
2206 Assisted Sheriff Dept on an OWI stop at Pleasant and Tompkins.
Wednesday. August 30, 2017
0750 911 Check Hang up on Fall Park Rd
1012 Assist Sheriff Dept on Behling Rd
1043 Citation issued for Speed at W. Michigan and Charlevoix St
1120 Tip that there is a subject with a warrant in the 500 block of N Lake St
1319 Arrest subject on warrant in the 500 block of N Lake St
1610 Driving complaint coming in M-75 S, on to Boyne Ave. Unable to locate
1822 Took property damage crash on Sumner near Camp Daggett.
2121 Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of Silver St. Arrested subject for MDOP.
2125 Harassment and threats complaint from the 30 block of Vogel St
THURSDAY AUGUST 31, 2017
0327 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St.
0915 Pair of eyeglasses found at Boat Launch
1119 Subject at PD feels there is a Health and Safety issue in the 400 block of N Lake St
1207 Property damage crash on East St near State
1302 Subject calling ref civil custody issue on Vogel St
1358 Report of possible fraud complaint from E Main St
1627 Dog locked in vehicle on W Water St
1841 Assist EMS on Vogel St
2014 Subject calling ref civil custody issue on Vogel St
2007 Lodge stray dog at shelter.
2148 Request for welfare check in the 300 block of N Park St
2201 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St
2213 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St
2236 Harassment complaint from the 300 block of Vogel St
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2017
0048 Property damage crash at Boyne Ave. and E. Main St. Sheared off a utility pole causing power outage. Driver cited for Violating GDL II. Consumers, Charter, AT&T, DTE, Merit Fiber and ACD.Net Fiber all notified for necessary repair work.
0719 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of W Lincoln St.
0910 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St
0925 Subject calling ref civil custody issue on Vogel St
1131 Civil complaint in the 300 block of Silver St
1115 Subject from Alice St upset that traffic is being rerouted down Lincoln
1115 Report of stalking complaint from the 400 block of Boyne Av. Unfounded
1459 Burn permit issued for Ann St
1559 Report of possible vulnerable adult abuse on Silver St
1626 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park
1818 Parking violation in the 100 block of S Park St.
1827 Driving complaint on Pleasant Ave coming in to town.
1912 Hit and run property damage crash on Water St.
2036 Assist EMS on Franklin St.
2100 Found suspect vehicle from the hit and run
2113 Disturbance on Pearl Street.
2154 Vehicle unlock at Ray and Park.
2300 Followed 2 quads into Contractor’s Dr. Was property owner. All OK.
Saturday, September, 2, 2017
0841 Report of possible child abuse on S Lake St.
1225 Driving complaint on Front St. near Second St.
1554 Citation issued for disregarding the stop light at Lake and Water.
1657 Vehicle unlock at the marina.
1732 Report of lost wallet within the last 3 days.
1812 Vehicle unlock at S Lake and Water St.
1912 Civil complaint in the 400 block of State St.
2040 Fireworks complaint on Marshall Rd. Was canceled
2226 Civil complaint in the 400 block of State St.
Sunday, September, 3, 2017
0131 Assist Sheriff Dept at Wilson and Behling.
0338 Assisted Sheriff Dept at Young State Park
1037 Assist EMS at the triathlon.
1051 Vehicle unlock on Front St
1117 Assist EMS on Division St at West St.
1326 Report of a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of Boyne Av
1535 Assist EMS at the boat launch
1711 Assist to Sheriff Dept on M-75 S
2219 Assist EMS and sheriff Dept on Wilson Rd N.