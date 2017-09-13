Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
September 13, 2017 - Boyne City man, who teaches in Charlevoix, accused of fondling two Round Lake Education Center students
September 13, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Aug. 28 – Sept. 3
September 13, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
September 13, 2017 - Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance leaders survey local progress
September 13, 2017 - You can help collect data for Boyne River forecast
September 13, 2017 - Boyne City Commission candidate forum set for Oct. 18
September 12, 2017 - #420 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 13
September 7, 2017 - Boyne Police activity Aug. 21-27
September 7, 2017 - Sen. Schmidt warns Charlevoix County drivers to beware of credit card skimmers
September 7, 2017 - Volunteers needed for Char-Em United Way Season of Caring
September 7, 2017 - First phase of Boyne pavilion approved at $244k
September 7, 2017 - Rep. Cole: more funds for schools; Boyne City’s estimated share is $275,000
September 7, 2017 - OBITUARY: Sally Ann Parish April 5, 1939 – Aug. 25, 2017
September 7, 2017 - Great Lakes Energy People Fund accepting grant proposals
September 7, 2017 - Volunteers needed for river, creek monitoring in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, Cheboygan
September 5, 2017 - #419 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 6
September 1, 2017 - Tonight! Don’t miss the final Boyne Stroll the Streets of 2017
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City Labor Day Weekend events
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City Hall open house Friday Sept. 1
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City just gets better and better
Home / Featured / News / Boyne Police logs Aug. 28 – Sept. 3

Boyne Police logs Aug. 28 – Sept. 3

— September 13, 2017

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, August 28, 2017

0936 Report of missing wallet

1014 Trespass complaint in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1131 Motorist assist in the 200 block of S Lake St

1210 Burn permit issued on LacVue

1455 Burn permit issued on East St

1559 Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of Jefferson St.

1622 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

1855 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St

2053 Suspicious situation in the 400 block of Harris St.

2135 Civil custody issue complaint on Vogel St

Tuesday, August 29, 2017

1222 Subject calling ref civil custody issue on Vogel St

1225 Call from Maddy Ln ref gunshots coming from Jefferson St

1642 Welfare check on subject in the 200 block of S Park St.

1941 civil complaint involving Facebook Posts

2130 Vehicle unlock in the 1400 block of Pleasant Valley Rd.

2206 Assisted Sheriff Dept on an OWI stop at Pleasant and Tompkins.

Wednesday. August 30, 2017

0750 911 Check Hang up on Fall Park Rd

1012 Assist Sheriff Dept on Behling Rd

1043 Citation issued for Speed at W. Michigan and Charlevoix St

1120 Tip that there is a subject with a warrant in the 500 block of N Lake St

1319 Arrest subject on warrant in the 500 block of N Lake St

1610 Driving complaint coming in M-75 S, on to Boyne Ave. Unable to locate

1822 Took property damage crash on Sumner near Camp Daggett.

2121 Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of Silver St. Arrested subject for MDOP.

2125 Harassment and threats complaint from the 30 block of Vogel St

THURSDAY AUGUST 31, 2017

0327 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St.

0915 Pair of eyeglasses found at Boat Launch

1119 Subject at PD feels there is a Health and Safety issue in the 400 block of N Lake St

1207 Property damage crash on East St near State

1302 Subject calling ref civil custody issue on Vogel St

1358 Report of possible fraud complaint from E Main St

1627 Dog locked in vehicle on W Water St

1841 Assist EMS on Vogel St

2014 Subject calling ref civil custody issue on Vogel St

2007 Lodge stray dog at shelter.

2148 Request for welfare check in the 300 block of N Park St

2201 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St

2213 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St

2236 Harassment complaint from the 300 block of Vogel St

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2017

0048 Property damage crash at Boyne Ave. and E. Main St. Sheared off a utility pole causing power outage. Driver cited for Violating GDL II. Consumers, Charter, AT&T, DTE, Merit Fiber and ACD.Net Fiber all notified for necessary repair work.

0719 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of W Lincoln St.

0910 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

0925 Subject calling ref civil custody issue on Vogel St

1131 Civil complaint in the 300 block of Silver St

1115 Subject from Alice St upset that traffic is being rerouted down Lincoln

1115 Report of stalking complaint from the 400 block of Boyne Av. Unfounded

1459 Burn permit issued for Ann St

1559 Report of possible vulnerable adult abuse on Silver St

1626 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park

1818 Parking violation in the 100 block of S Park St.

1827 Driving complaint on Pleasant Ave coming in to town.

1912 Hit and run property damage crash on Water St.

2036 Assist EMS on Franklin St.

2100 Found suspect vehicle from the hit and run

2113 Disturbance on Pearl Street.

2154 Vehicle unlock at Ray and Park.

2300 Followed 2 quads into Contractor’s Dr. Was property owner. All OK.

Saturday, September, 2, 2017

0841 Report of possible child abuse on S Lake St.

1225 Driving complaint on Front St. near Second St.

1554 Citation issued for disregarding the stop light at Lake and Water.

1657 Vehicle unlock at the marina.

1732 Report of lost wallet within the last 3 days.

1812 Vehicle unlock at S Lake and Water St.

1912 Civil complaint in the 400 block of State St.

2040 Fireworks complaint on Marshall Rd. Was canceled

2226 Civil complaint in the 400 block of State St.

Sunday, September, 3, 2017

0131 Assist Sheriff Dept at Wilson and Behling.

0338 Assisted Sheriff Dept at Young State Park

1037 Assist EMS at the triathlon.

1051 Vehicle unlock on Front St

1117 Assist EMS on Division St at West St.

1326 Report of a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of Boyne Av

1535 Assist EMS at the boat launch

1711 Assist to Sheriff Dept on M-75 S

2219 Assist EMS and sheriff Dept on Wilson Rd N.

 

Related Articles

Weather

59° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930