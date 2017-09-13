Boyne Police logs Aug. 28 – Sept. 3

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

Monday, August 28, 2017

0936 Report of missing wallet

1014 Trespass complaint in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1131 Motorist assist in the 200 block of S Lake St

1210 Burn permit issued on LacVue

1455 Burn permit issued on East St

1559 Vehicle unlock in the 600 block of Jefferson St.

1622 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

1855 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St

2053 Suspicious situation in the 400 block of Harris St.

2135 Civil custody issue complaint on Vogel St