Boyne Police incident reports Sept 25 – Oct. 1

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, September 25, 2017

0701 Bomb Threat in the High School

0907 Suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1231 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of S Lake St

1423 Subject at PD to report stalking.

1427 Private property damage crash in the 300 block of N Lake St

1439 Report of a vehicle parked in middle of E Main St just off Boyne Av. Was removed.

1916 Driving complaint from Wenonah St

1921 Assist to Law Enforcement in FL in the 400 block of Front.

1942 Motorist assist on Fall Park Rd

2139 B&E in the 100 block of North St.