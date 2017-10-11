Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
October 11, 2017 - Boyne Monday Study Club welcomes guest speaker Mayor Tom Neidhamer
October 11, 2017 - Join McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation for breast cancer awareness
October 11, 2017 - Balance issues? Northern Michigan Sports Medicine Center of Boyne can help
October 11, 2017 - Affordable Health Screenings coming to Boyne City Oct. 27
October 11, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission meeting synopses
October 11, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings
October 11, 2017 - Boyne Police incident reports Sept 25 – Oct. 1
October 11, 2017 - Four new plots of land donated to Little Traverse Conservancy
October 11, 2017 - Boyne Restaurant Week returns with tasty specials Oct. 16-22
October 10, 2017 - #424 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 11
October 10, 2017 - Charlevoix County approves $15 million budget for 2018
October 10, 2017 - Boyne City’s new museum planning nears end of first phase
October 6, 2017 - Boyne City works because Boyne City works together
October 6, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board, Sept. 27
October 6, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Notice of Election in Charlevoix County
October 6, 2017 - Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 18-24
October 6, 2017 - Boyne police seek leads in school bomb threat case
October 6, 2017 - Avalanche Preserve park improvements on agenda for Oct. 11 meeting
October 5, 2017 - Post Office soon to release #HockeyStamps
October 5, 2017 - Photo gallery of Boyne City tennis vs. Glen Lake
Home / News / Boyne Police incident reports Sept 25 – Oct. 1

Boyne Police incident reports Sept 25 – Oct. 1

— October 11, 2017

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, September 25, 2017

0701 Bomb Threat in the High School

0907 Suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1231 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of S Lake St

1423 Subject at PD to report stalking.

1427 Private property damage crash in the 300 block of N Lake St

1439 Report of a vehicle parked in middle of E Main St just off Boyne Av. Was removed.

1916 Driving complaint from Wenonah St

1921 Assist to Law Enforcement in FL in the 400 block of Front.

1942 Motorist assist on Fall Park Rd

2139 B&E in the 100 block of North St.

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

0422 Alarm in the 200 block of S Lake St

0446 Assist EMS on Glenwood Beach Rd

0700 Intoxicated male sleeping in the women’s bathroom on Front St.

1200 Found speaker dropped off at City Hall.

1345 Funeral escort

2213 Assist MSP and Sheriff Dept in Clarion.

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

0955 Testing kit found along Boyne City Rd

1008 Driving complaint from Union St

1150 2 vehicle property damage crash at East and Water. Citation issued for Fail to wear Seatbelt.

1224 Juvenile complaint on Brockway

1252 Assist EMS in the 100 block of N Park St.

1410 Civil complaint in the 500 block of N Lake St

1529 Report of vehicle running bus lights at Park and Water

1530 Car parked blocking sidewalk at Park and Franklin.

1541 The same vehicle from 1529 just nearly ran the lights of a second bus on Jefferson. Located vehicle and stopped at 16:06.

1618 Assisted Sheriff Dept and MSP on Anderson Rd.

Thursday, September 28, 2017

0746 Domestic assault reported in the 300 block of E Division St

0831 Assist EMS in the 100 block of N Park St.

1110 Attempted IRS scam on Silver St

1142 Report of lost propeller off boat over the weekend

1208 Report of suspicious subject in the 400 block of N Lake St. Was waiting for the transit bus.

1312 Lost pair of prescription glasses reported

1315 Abandoned vehicle on Hull St

1430 Assist to CPS on Wenonah St.

1411 Found set of keys at the Recycling Center.

1535 Citizen at PD to report threats complaint

1540 Assist EMS in the 200 block of E Cedar St.

1836 Report of possible suicidal subject on State St.

2206 Juvenile complaint from the 500 block of Boyne Ave.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2017

1020 Report of lost wallet

1524 Grocery cart rolled into car causing damage in the 400 block of N Lake St

1539 Report of scam Publisher’s Clearinghouse call

1745 Property damage crash in the 200 block of W Water St

1802 Vehicle unlock in the 800 block of Douglas

2006 Car deer crash on State St at the City Limits

2014 Driving complaint from the 300 block of E Division St

2034 Assist Sheriff Dept with crash on Addis Rd.

Saturday, September 30, 2017

0643 Assist EMS in the 1100 block of Leroy,

0931 911 hang up, from Boyne Av. Removed four brake rotors in the roadway.

1129 Found wallet on Lake St. Returned to owner.

1141 Parking complaint on N East St

1205 Alarm in the 100 block of River St

1623 Private property damage crash reported at Ray and Park St

1820 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of n East St

1823 Alarm activation in the 500 block of Bay St

2219 Arrest subject for OWI, Citation issued to passenger for open Intoxicants at Division and Lake

Sunday, October 1st, 2017

0719 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St

1256 Assist EMS in the 500 block of State St

1919 Two found credit cards turned in,

2213 Report of missing and endangered child. Was located in Kalkaska Co with other parent.

 

Related Articles

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

October 2017
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  