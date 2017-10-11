Boyne Police incident reports Sept 25 – Oct. 1— October 11, 2017
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday, September 25, 2017
0701 Bomb Threat in the High School
0907 Suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Boyne Av
1231 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of S Lake St
1423 Subject at PD to report stalking.
1427 Private property damage crash in the 300 block of N Lake St
1439 Report of a vehicle parked in middle of E Main St just off Boyne Av. Was removed.
1916 Driving complaint from Wenonah St
1921 Assist to Law Enforcement in FL in the 400 block of Front.
1942 Motorist assist on Fall Park Rd
2139 B&E in the 100 block of North St.
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
0422 Alarm in the 200 block of S Lake St
0446 Assist EMS on Glenwood Beach Rd
0700 Intoxicated male sleeping in the women’s bathroom on Front St.
1200 Found speaker dropped off at City Hall.
1345 Funeral escort
2213 Assist MSP and Sheriff Dept in Clarion.
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
0955 Testing kit found along Boyne City Rd
1008 Driving complaint from Union St
1150 2 vehicle property damage crash at East and Water. Citation issued for Fail to wear Seatbelt.
1224 Juvenile complaint on Brockway
1252 Assist EMS in the 100 block of N Park St.
1410 Civil complaint in the 500 block of N Lake St
1529 Report of vehicle running bus lights at Park and Water
1530 Car parked blocking sidewalk at Park and Franklin.
1541 The same vehicle from 1529 just nearly ran the lights of a second bus on Jefferson. Located vehicle and stopped at 16:06.
1618 Assisted Sheriff Dept and MSP on Anderson Rd.
Thursday, September 28, 2017
0746 Domestic assault reported in the 300 block of E Division St
0831 Assist EMS in the 100 block of N Park St.
1110 Attempted IRS scam on Silver St
1142 Report of lost propeller off boat over the weekend
1208 Report of suspicious subject in the 400 block of N Lake St. Was waiting for the transit bus.
1312 Lost pair of prescription glasses reported
1315 Abandoned vehicle on Hull St
1430 Assist to CPS on Wenonah St.
1411 Found set of keys at the Recycling Center.
1535 Citizen at PD to report threats complaint
1540 Assist EMS in the 200 block of E Cedar St.
1836 Report of possible suicidal subject on State St.
2206 Juvenile complaint from the 500 block of Boyne Ave.
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 29, 2017
1020 Report of lost wallet
1524 Grocery cart rolled into car causing damage in the 400 block of N Lake St
1539 Report of scam Publisher’s Clearinghouse call
1745 Property damage crash in the 200 block of W Water St
1802 Vehicle unlock in the 800 block of Douglas
2006 Car deer crash on State St at the City Limits
2014 Driving complaint from the 300 block of E Division St
2034 Assist Sheriff Dept with crash on Addis Rd.
Saturday, September 30, 2017
0643 Assist EMS in the 1100 block of Leroy,
0931 911 hang up, from Boyne Av. Removed four brake rotors in the roadway.
1129 Found wallet on Lake St. Returned to owner.
1141 Parking complaint on N East St
1205 Alarm in the 100 block of River St
1623 Private property damage crash reported at Ray and Park St
1820 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of n East St
1823 Alarm activation in the 500 block of Bay St
2219 Arrest subject for OWI, Citation issued to passenger for open Intoxicants at Division and Lake
Sunday, October 1st, 2017
0719 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St
1256 Assist EMS in the 500 block of State St
1919 Two found credit cards turned in,
2213 Report of missing and endangered child. Was located in Kalkaska Co with other parent.