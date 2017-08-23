Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
August 25, 2017 - Charlevoix Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof investigated by Michigan State Police for credit card use
August 23, 2017 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community Parish Festival in photos
August 23, 2017 - Boyne City Ramblers Fall Sports Preview 2017
August 23, 2017 - Boyne Arts Collective artist retreat in photos
August 23, 2017 - Boyne Gazette serving you for eight years and counting
August 23, 2017 - Boyne Police incident reports July 31 – Aug. 6
August 23, 2017 - Boyne says goodbye to Gordon Lambie
August 23, 2017 - #417 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 23
August 17, 2017 - OBITUARY – Gordon Lambie, 85, Boyne City
August 16, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month Ralph Kitson Jr. of Boyne
August 16, 2017 - Boyne Police logs July 24-30
August 16, 2017 - Should public art be by local artists? Boyne officials discuss
August 16, 2017 - BOYNE CITY: Great Lakes Energy will be more than 50% green by early 2018
August 16, 2017 - #416 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 16
August 16, 2017 - Memorial service for Bob McGarva in Boyne City, Aug. 21
August 9, 2017 - Boyne City Ramblers football season kickoff celebration
August 9, 2017 - Boyne Falls Polish Festival photo gallery
August 9, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs July 17-23
August 9, 2017 - Boyne trails celebration Saturday Aug. 26
August 9, 2017 - Were you a Northern Michigan teen in the 1960s? Club Ponytail reunion planned
Home / Featured / News / Boyne Police incident reports July 31 – Aug. 6

Boyne Police incident reports July 31 – Aug. 6

— August 23, 2017

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, July 31, 2017

0800 Report of lost iPhone 7

0833 Driving complaint from the 900 block of N lake St

1419 Assist Fire Dept on W Court, possible vehicle fire.

1637 Damage to vehicle in the 300 block of E Division St

1826 Citation issued for no proof of insurance at Pleasant and Terrace

1855 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of First St

2023 Civil complaint in the 400 block of State St.

2049 Civil complaint in the 400 block of State St.

2213 Suspicious situation in the 800 block of E Main St.

2358 Arrested subject for possession marijuana. Arrested 2 other subjects for MIP in the 200 block of N Lake St

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

1225 Parking violation in the 500 block of Groveland

1259 Property damage crash in the alley off S Lake St

1342 Seized marijuana while on a traffic stop at Lincoln and Lake. Requesting warrant.

1745 Report of stolen iPhone.

1802 Report of possible PPO violation on E Lincoln St.

1840 Found ball cap and IPhone turned in at the PD. Was returned to owner.

2008 Harassment complaint in the 300 block of E Division St.

2055 Harassment complaint in the 300 block of E Division St. Unfounded

Wednesday, August 2, 2017

0815 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St

0831 Subject arrested for Bond violation in the 300 block of N Lake St.

0906 Burn permit issued on Lewis Av

1243 Report of dog defecating on lawn and owner refusing to clean it up at Lake and Groveland

1349 Assist EMS with fall victim at S Lake and Ray St.

1410 Threats complaint from the 300 block of E Division St.

1429 Two folding tables found in Veteran’s Park

2122 harassment complaint from the 200 block of State St.

THURSDAY AUGUST 3, 2017

0918 Assist EMS on Robinson St.

0930 Found keys dropped off at PD

1106 Burn permit issued on Grace Ln

1203 Citation issued for Fail to yield at Park and River.

1257 Damage to vehicle in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1429 Citation issued for improper turn from wrong lane at Water and East

1502 Attempted DTE Fraud complaint on Elm St

1806 Served No Trespass Order on subject on N Lake St

1846 Assist Sheriff Dept at Polish Festival. Preparing to evacuate due to weather.

2123 Citizen Assist at PD

Friday, August 4, 2017

0006 Assisted Sheriff Dept by removing a tree from Old Horton Bay Rd.

0037 Arrested subject for OWI in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

0434 Juvenile complaint on E. Main St. near Harris St.

0952 Parking obstruction in the 400 block of Vogel.

1231 Assist EMS in the 400 block of N Lake St

1305 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St

1844 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St. Report of possible stolen license plate while handling crash

2107 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St

2212 Suspicious vehicle/people in the 1100 block of Boyne Av

2316 Assist Sheriff Department and MSP with an assault/disturbance at Boyne Mountain.

Saturday, August 5, 2017

0000 Assist Sheriff Department with a disturbance/assault turned MIP in Advance.

0229 Assist Sheriff Department with a disturbance in Boyne Falls

0708 Report of several jet skis and a pontoon washed up near Tannery Beach. The owners were contacted for removal/recovery.

0832 Assist EMS in the 1000 block of Roosevelt.

1127 Report of subject sitting in middle of the road in the 700 block of N. Park St. Arrested subject for OWI High BAC

1156 Report of a golf cart and an electric mini-bike driving on the sidewalk in the area of the Harborage.

Sunday, August 6, 2017

0002 Arrested, subject for domestic violence against mother and aunt in the 300 block of E Division

0842 Zoning ordinance violation at Boyne and Beardsley

1034 Suspicious situation on Beardsley St.

1258 Larceny of a small glass vase from porch in the 400 block of Pearl St.

1305 Back window of vehicle broken out in the 500 block of N Lake St

1528 Purse turned in at PD. Returned to owner

2309 Citation issued for speed on Division and S. Lake.

 

Related Articles

Weather

57° F
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

August 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  