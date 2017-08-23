Boyne Police incident reports July 31 – Aug. 6

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

Monday, July 31, 2017

0800 Report of lost iPhone 7

0833 Driving complaint from the 900 block of N lake St

1419 Assist Fire Dept on W Court, possible vehicle fire.

1637 Damage to vehicle in the 300 block of E Division St

1826 Citation issued for no proof of insurance at Pleasant and Terrace

1855 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of First St

2023 Civil complaint in the 400 block of State St.

2049 Civil complaint in the 400 block of State St.

2213 Suspicious situation in the 800 block of E Main St.

2358 Arrested subject for possession marijuana. Arrested 2 other subjects for MIP in the 200 block of N Lake St