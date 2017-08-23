Boyne Police incident reports July 31 – Aug. 6— August 23, 2017
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday, July 31, 2017
0800 Report of lost iPhone 7
0833 Driving complaint from the 900 block of N lake St
1419 Assist Fire Dept on W Court, possible vehicle fire.
1637 Damage to vehicle in the 300 block of E Division St
1826 Citation issued for no proof of insurance at Pleasant and Terrace
1855 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of First St
2023 Civil complaint in the 400 block of State St.
2049 Civil complaint in the 400 block of State St.
2213 Suspicious situation in the 800 block of E Main St.
2358 Arrested subject for possession marijuana. Arrested 2 other subjects for MIP in the 200 block of N Lake St
Tuesday, August 1, 2017
1225 Parking violation in the 500 block of Groveland
1259 Property damage crash in the alley off S Lake St
1342 Seized marijuana while on a traffic stop at Lincoln and Lake. Requesting warrant.
1745 Report of stolen iPhone.
1802 Report of possible PPO violation on E Lincoln St.
1840 Found ball cap and IPhone turned in at the PD. Was returned to owner.
2008 Harassment complaint in the 300 block of E Division St.
2055 Harassment complaint in the 300 block of E Division St. Unfounded
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
0815 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St
0831 Subject arrested for Bond violation in the 300 block of N Lake St.
0906 Burn permit issued on Lewis Av
1243 Report of dog defecating on lawn and owner refusing to clean it up at Lake and Groveland
1349 Assist EMS with fall victim at S Lake and Ray St.
1410 Threats complaint from the 300 block of E Division St.
1429 Two folding tables found in Veteran’s Park
2122 harassment complaint from the 200 block of State St.
THURSDAY AUGUST 3, 2017
0918 Assist EMS on Robinson St.
0930 Found keys dropped off at PD
1106 Burn permit issued on Grace Ln
1203 Citation issued for Fail to yield at Park and River.
1257 Damage to vehicle in the 400 block of N Lake St.
1429 Citation issued for improper turn from wrong lane at Water and East
1502 Attempted DTE Fraud complaint on Elm St
1806 Served No Trespass Order on subject on N Lake St
1846 Assist Sheriff Dept at Polish Festival. Preparing to evacuate due to weather.
2123 Citizen Assist at PD
Friday, August 4, 2017
0006 Assisted Sheriff Dept by removing a tree from Old Horton Bay Rd.
0037 Arrested subject for OWI in the 1100 block of Boyne Av
0434 Juvenile complaint on E. Main St. near Harris St.
0952 Parking obstruction in the 400 block of Vogel.
1231 Assist EMS in the 400 block of N Lake St
1305 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St
1844 Private property damage crash in the 400 block of N Lake St. Report of possible stolen license plate while handling crash
2107 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St
2212 Suspicious vehicle/people in the 1100 block of Boyne Av
2316 Assist Sheriff Department and MSP with an assault/disturbance at Boyne Mountain.
Saturday, August 5, 2017
0000 Assist Sheriff Department with a disturbance/assault turned MIP in Advance.
0229 Assist Sheriff Department with a disturbance in Boyne Falls
0708 Report of several jet skis and a pontoon washed up near Tannery Beach. The owners were contacted for removal/recovery.
0832 Assist EMS in the 1000 block of Roosevelt.
1127 Report of subject sitting in middle of the road in the 700 block of N. Park St. Arrested subject for OWI High BAC
1156 Report of a golf cart and an electric mini-bike driving on the sidewalk in the area of the Harborage.
Sunday, August 6, 2017
0002 Arrested, subject for domestic violence against mother and aunt in the 300 block of E Division
0842 Zoning ordinance violation at Boyne and Beardsley
1034 Suspicious situation on Beardsley St.
1258 Larceny of a small glass vase from porch in the 400 block of Pearl St.
1305 Back window of vehicle broken out in the 500 block of N Lake St
1528 Purse turned in at PD. Returned to owner
2309 Citation issued for speed on Division and S. Lake.