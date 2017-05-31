Boyne Police activity May 8-14

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, May 8, 2017

0904 Driving complaint, S Lake St

1031 Contraband in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1425 Report of lost meds

1600 Driving complaint on Jefferson St near the city limits.

1745 Assist truck caught wires on Poplar/Brown

1854 Abandoned vehicle at Jefferson and Spring.

1854 Complaint of intoxicated subject bothering people downtown.

1954 Suspicious activity at building on Contractor Dr

2146 Found Payroll check on N Lake St. Was turned over to bookkeeper from issuing business.