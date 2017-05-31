Boyne Police activity May 8-14— May 31, 2017
See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.
Monday, May 8, 2017
0904 Driving complaint, S Lake St
1031 Contraband in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1425 Report of lost meds
1600 Driving complaint on Jefferson St near the city limits.
1745 Assist truck caught wires on Poplar/Brown
1854 Abandoned vehicle at Jefferson and Spring.
1854 Complaint of intoxicated subject bothering people downtown.
1954 Suspicious activity at building on Contractor Dr
2146 Found Payroll check on N Lake St. Was turned over to bookkeeper from issuing business.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
0207 Assist Sheriff Dept on Maple Grove Rd
1225 Driving complaint in the 400 block of N Lake St. Gone on arrival.
1540 Report of phone scams from n Lake St.
1556 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Water St
1709 Citation for speed on Division near Park.
1818 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter.
1934 Vehicle unlock on First St.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
0836 Parking complaint, S Lake St
1119 Harassment complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1238 Abandoned vehicle on Jefferson St for 4-5 days.
1500 Report someone is hacking into cell phone and sending texts from the 400 block of Boyne Av
1611 Report of lost iphone
1817 Assist EMS at Lake St. and Water St.
2022 Found Iphone turned in. Was the one from 1611. Returned to owner.
Thursday, May 11, 2017
0111 Suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Boyne Av
0639 Arrest subject for No Insurance and Exp. Registration
1144 Driving complaint from the 800 block of N Lake St
1157 Report of missing wallet.
1200 Report of missing wallet.
1205 Attempted IRS scam reported from Jefferson St
1701 Motorist Asst on Park & State
1705 Report of dog running at large in the 400 block of State Street,
2051 Report of possible CSC in the 500 block of Grant.
2157 Suspicious vehicle in Rotary Park.
Friday, May 12, 2017
0444 Citation issued for speed at lake and Lower Lake
0721 Large dead tree on power line on Boyne City Rd near the city limits
0927 Suspicious item found in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1101 Parking complaint on W Water St
1430 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St
1508 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1621 Property damage crash in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1729 Juvenile complaint in the 500 block of N Lake St
1853 Civil complaint in the 700 block of Alice St
2143 Found Mac Book turned in at the PD, found at Pleasant/Division. Was returned to owner.
2236 Assist citizen in the 400 block of N Lake St.
Saturday, May 13, 2017
0035 Suspicious vehicle, Rotary Park
0155 Arrest subject for OWI at Front St and Second St.
0646 Parking complaint at Veteran’s Park
0854 Assisted EMS at the Brook.
1146 Citation issued for speed on Boyne Ave near the schools.
1602 Vehicle unlock on Brockway.
1720 Citation issued for speed at Pleasant and Prospect.
2136 Fireworks complaint in the area of West and Trent.
2219 Citation issued at State and East for no headlights.
2235 Citation issued for no proof of insurance.
2252 Disturbance in the 200 block of S. Lake St.
Sunday, May 14, 2017
0012 Disturbance in the 600 block of Grant St.
1041 Welfare check on Haven Ct.
1152 Report of juveniles shooting arrows at each other behind the trailer park.
1341 Car parked on a soccer field at Rotary. Owner located, it was moved.
1728 Assist FD at grass fire on E Division St
2058 Report of dog barking and howling like it is in pain in the 100 block of E Water St.
2105 Citation issued for speed at State St and the City Limits.
2257 Citation issued for no proof of insurance at Boyne Av and Division.