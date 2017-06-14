Boyne Police activity May 22-28

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, May 22

1239 Report of vehicle rolling out of parking spot into the street on Front near Main St.

1307 Report of stolen key from the 300 block of E Division St.

1520 Motorist assist on Beardsley

1622 Juvenile complaint on E Pine St.

1745 Vehicle unlock at Rotary Park.

1819 Assist Sheriff Dept with possible rolling domestic on Wildwood Harbor.

2126 Assisted MSP on a TS Pleasant and West.

2352 Assist Sheriff Dept with alarm on M-75 S



Tuesday, May 23

0037 Threats complaint received from the 500 block of E Main. After speaking with both parties complainant admitted the other party did not threaten her

0215 Suspicious activity at lake and Main.

0941 Found sign dropped off at the PD

1004 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S P ark St

1112 Assist EMS in the 600 block of Jefferson

1154 Citation issued for speed at Front and Second.

1421 Burn permit issued on West St

1543 False report made of child custody order

1610 Report of 4 juveniles pushing one another into oncoming traffic on Boyne Av heading up the hill toward the school.

1723 Report of hit and run crash that occurred on Sunday at the corner of Lake and Ray.

1820 Report of juvenile runaway. Was last seen at Rotary Park

1829 Verbal dispute in the 600 block of W Court.

2135 Property damage crash at Front and Water St.

2020 Assault in the 200 block of S Lake St

2110 Civil dispute in the 1400 block of Smith St.

2210 Juvenile runaway was located.

Wednesday, May 24

0735 Report of fight in progress in the 1300 block of Boyne Av. Verbal dispute only.

1150 Funeral escort

1215 EMS in the 100 block of Trent St

1509 Report of suspicious found property in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

1655 Suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1711 Report of vehicle being struck while parked on S. Park north of Ray.

1742 Report intoxicated subject laying in road near post office.

2046 Report of a possible domestic in a vehicle coming towards town on Park St. Unable to locate.

2130 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St

2201 Arrested subject for No insurance, and cited for no plate at Michigan Av and Charlevoix St

Thursday, May 25

0056 Suspicious situation/vehicle on E Division St.

0819 Personal injury crash on Fall Park Rd

0835 Car deer crash on Boyne Ave. near High St.

1007 Request for civil standby.

012 Arrested subject on parole detainer,

1040 Report of a found cellphone in the 400 block of Boyne Av

1420 Complaint about bicyclists & skateboarders texting while riding on Lake and Division area.

1615 Child Custody in parking lot by Veteran’s Park

1651 911 Hang up from the 200 block of N. Park.

2151 Civil complaint in the 400 block of Front St

Friday, May 26

0539 Report of a water main break in the area of Pleasant Ave and Terrace.

0945 Report of missing cell phone.

1103 Report of American Flag being abused on Addis St.

1246 Trespass complaint in the 700 block of First St

1418 Citation issued for fail to yield at signed intersection at W Michigan and Robinson

1507 Subject dropped off a large leaf blower found on Groveland St.

1515 Owner in to pick up the blower.

1527 Retail Fraud in the 400 block of N Lake St

1534 Report of lost wallet last night downtown.

1723 Retail Fraud in the 400 block of N Lake St. Suspect dropped the loot and fled on a bike.

1746 3 found wallets turned in from the 400 block of N Lake St

2133 Arrested subject for Possession of Marijuana on Avalanche.

2154 Assist Sheriff Dept on Fall Park.

Saturday, May 27

0510 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

0517 Suspicious situation in the 300 block of Silver St

0818 Arrested subject on warrant at State and Jefferson.

0851 Dog bite reported on Front Street. Quarantine Order issued to owner.

1140 Assisted EMS on Roosevelt.

1234 Alarm on Bay St.

1607 Arrested subject for retail fraud in the 400 block of N Lake St

1729 Abandoned vehicle in the 600 block of N East.

1829 Lodged a stray dog at the shelter.

2142 Hit and run to mailbox in the 100 block of E Court.

2147 Subject hit handicap sign in the 400 block of N Lake St

Sunday May 28

0241 Citizen assist in the 1000 block of Roosevelt.

0904 Street sign and stop sign taken out in Hit and run crash at Court and Park.

0936 Citation issued for driving left of center in the 700 block of N Lake St.

1103 Private property damage crash on S East St

1145 Found wallet turned in from Veteran’s Park. Returned to owner.

1245 Report of vehicle keyed sometime last night in the 500 block of N Lake St.

Also reported other damage to vehicles from other nights, and kids out running about at 0100-0300.

1448 Assist to Border patrol on Vogel Street.

1653 Driving complaint in the 400 block of N Lake St

2015 Lockout on High St.

2043 Assist EMS on Lyle Ln.

2140 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St.

2255 911 hang up on River St