Boyne Police activity March 6-12

Monday, March 6

1058 Report of possible PPO violation in the 600 block of E Main St

1513 Harassment complaint on E Lincoln

1542 Subject cutting tree at Morgan and Douglas blocking street.

1929 Driving complaint reported on Boyne City Rd. Reported as all over the road. Located the vehicle. Did not observe any driving violations.

2257 Assist EMS in the 200 block of W Court St.



Tuesday, March 7

0108 Private property damage crash on W Main St

0747 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of S Park St.

0755 Report of vehicle running red lights of school bus at East and River

0851 Assist Fire Dept with lines down at Pleasant Av and Pleasant Valley Rd

0902 Assist Fire Dept with alarm in the Industrial Park

0942 Motorist reports Styrofoam blowing all over the place from the New City hall construction

1038 Larceny complaint in the 600 block of W Court St yesterday

1149 Report of tree down on Anderson just off of Marshall. Blocking one lane.

1247 Duress alarm on S Lake St. All secure. Related to power outage.

1732 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of N Lake St

1800 Report of suspicious people in the 200 block of State St.

2007 Driving complaint on Boyne Ave. at Fall Park Rd. Possible intoxicated driver. Checked out to Barber Rd. Unable to locate.

2104 Met subject at shelter to lodged a pup that was found running at large in East Jordan.

2240 Road hazard on Pleasant Ave. near Ann. Removed a tree from the roadway.

2318 Assist Sheriff Dept and MSP with a larceny of alcohol by minors/MIP in Boyne Falls

Wednesday, March 8

0715 Removed a dead deer from Boyne City Rd near YSP

0838 Assist Fire Dept with smoke alarm in the 800 block of S Park St

0909 Assist EMS at 151 Anderson Rd

0924 Assist Fire Dept with trees down on power line on Jefferson

1123 Assist EMS in the 500 block of E Lincoln.

1209 911 hang up from the 100 block of E Water St.

Thursday, March 9

1003 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St

1002 Harassment complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

1250 Found credit card dropped off at the PD. Was later returned to owner.

1309 Vehicle unlock in parking lot behind Subway

1328 Vehicle unlock in the 500 block of N Lake St.

1814 Assisted EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St

2028 Assisted Sheriff Dept on M-75 S

Friday, March 10

0234 Liquor violation on W Main St.

0503 Assisted Sheriff Dept on M-75 S

1213 Abandoned vehicle complaint on Jersey St.

1327 Assist Sheriff Dept and MSP at Boyne Mountain.

1446 Vehicle unlock in the Industrial Park

1707 Arrested subject for DWLS 3rd.

1956 Report of subject with a warrant in the area of Ray and Park St

Saturday, March 11

0045 Arrested subject on a No Bond warrant on Silver St.

0432 Suspicious situation in the 700 block of Vogel St .

1340 Arrested subject for No Insurance. Vehicle was towed back to residence. Plate was also invalid and confiscated.

1636 Assist EMS in the 500 block of E Lincoln.

1650 Landlord tenant issue on Smith St.

1854 Suspicious situation in the 500 block of E. Main St.

2108 Citation issued for speed on Pleasant Ave. near Timber Ln.

SUNDAY MARCH 12

1020 Assist Central Lake PD attempting to locate subject in Boyne City

1400 Vehicle parked in the No Parking Zone/Fire Lane in the 400 block of N. Lake St.

1753 Lodged a stray dog from W. Division at the shelter.

1830 Assist Sheriff Dept with arresting two subjects in the 400 block of N. Lake St.

2015 Arrested subject on two warrants in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1854 Report of an ongoing child exchange issue in the 1000 block of Boyne Av