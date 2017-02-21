Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne Police activity Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Boyne Police activity Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

— February 21, 2017

Monday, January 30
0820 2 vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.
0936 Request for welfare check on N Park St.
1448 Civil complaint from the 300 block of E Division St
2015 Suspicious situation on Wilson St


Tuesday, January 31
0535 Driving complaint coming into Boyne City on Boyne City Rd
1009 Threats complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1041 Vehicle unlock in the 100 block of S Park St
1725 Property damage crash at Division and Grant.
1803 Report of stalking issues in the 400 block of Boyne Ave.

Wednesday, February 1
1041 Parking violation on W Water St
244 Found purse located in the 100 block of E Water St. Owner contacted
1718 Assist to Sheriff Dept in Horton Bay.
2242 Report of a possible Domestic in the 1400 block of Pleasant Ave.

Thursday, February 2
1425 Medical Alarm in the 300 block of E Division St
1754 Car deer crash on State St at the City Limits
1839 Motorist assist M-75 City Limits.
2013 Assist to parole Officer on N East St

Friday, February 3
0009 Assist EMS in the 300 block of Front St.
0950 Assist EMS in the 700 block of Vogel St
1045 Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1533 Report of subject running red lights on school bus at Park and Vogel.
Made contact w/driver
1624 Driving complaint reported in the area of Main and Lake St
1714 Harassment complaint on Facebook reported from Florida
2045 Parking complaint on E Water St.
2109 Report of a dog in a car on S Park St.

Saturday, February 4
0104 Assist Sheriff Dept on M-75
1153 Alarm in the 300 block of Bay St
1242 Parking violation in in the 100 block of E Water St
1342 Report of subject being harassed on Facebook by person in Florida.
1750 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St
2000 Assist EMS in the 100 block of E Water St
2020 Alarm in the 300 block of E Division St.
2100 Report of fireworks in the area of W Court and N Lake. Unable to locate
2230 Alarm in the 400 block of N Lake St.

Sunday, February 5
0223 Assist EMS in the 600 block of Jefferson.
0830 Was dispatched to vehicle unlock on S Park St
1256 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St
2127 Assist EMS in the 400 block of Front St
2350 Assist EMS in the Industrial Park

 

