Boyne Police activity Aug. 21-27

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports

Monday, August 21, 2017

0300 Suspicious situation in the 300 block of E Pine St

0336 Suspicious situation in the 300 block of E Pine St

0800 Driving complaint on Lakeshore over the weekend

0820 Found rabies tag dropped off at PD. Owner notified

1125 Larceny reported from the 300 block of Terrace St.

1222 Report of lost cell phone.

1541 Information received on possible juvenile complaint in the 100 block of S Park St