Boyne Police activity April 3-9

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, April 3, 2017

0015 Report of possibly suicidal subject in the 100 block of N. Park St. Located subject. Not suicidal.

1025 Burn permit issued in the 400 block of E Lincoln

1231 Driving complaint downtown.

1249 Larceny reported in the 1300 block of Boyne Ave.

1559 Property damage crash on Boyne City Rd. at the City Limits.

1600 Harassment complaint from Hemlock St

2132 Suspicious vehicle located a Glenwood Beach.

2220 Report of three loud explosions in the area of Addis Rd. and Dam Rd. Checked the area with deputies.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

0011 Report of a B&E in progress in the 400 block of Boyne Av. Subject intoxicated and at wrong address. Arrested for Disorderly conduct.

0915 Report of lost key and fob

1020 Report of lost coin purse

1052 Report of phone fraud from E Main St

1147 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St

1556 Assist EMS in the 1300 block of Pleasant Av

1613 No Trespass letter served on Hull St

1621 Report of possibly suicidal subject in the 600 block of E. Main St. Located subject. Not suicidal.

2126 Suspicious situation turned welfare check in the 400 block of S Lake St.

2302 Fire alarm activation in the 800 block of S Park St

2312 Assist EMS in the 500 block of Grant St

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

0024 Report of a missing person from the 400 block of Poplar St

0057 Report of an assault in progress on Silver St at Charlevoix St. No assault but arrested subject for MIP.

0308 Assist EMS in the 900 block of Charlevoix St.

0845 Report of B&E on Lyle Ln

0937 Report of lost cell phone.

1205 Report of dog running at large in the 400 block of Taylor St.

1330 Report of juveniles walking and riding their bikes through yard on Groveland St.

1349 Report of obnoxious smell and plume of smoke coming from Groveland St

1520 Report of lost key last Friday

2002 Juvenile complaint on Wenonah St.

2142 Report of 2 people on bicycles arguing in the 600 block of State St.

Thursday, April 6, 2017

0017 Assist Sheriff Dept on Sho Sho Nie Beach.

0845 Large truck and camper taking up large portion of the public parking lot on Ray St.

0955 Juvenile runaway found in the 200 block of S Park St

1339 Civil complaint in the 300 block of N Lake St

2012 Assist MSP & sheriff Dept on Wildwood Dr

Friday, April 7, 2017

0945 report of truck and trailer parked on the Lake St Bridge

0949 Report of stray dog with no collar or tags outside the gate at the Dog Park.

1259 MDOP to vehicle in the 300 block of E Division St

1741 Found cell phone turned in to PD.

1743 Vehicle unlock in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

2135 Harassing type complaint in the 400 block of Boyne Ave.

2211 Noise complaint in the 400 block of Boyne Ave

2343 Citation issued for speed on Pleasant Ave. near Timber Ln.

2355 Noise complaint in the 400 block of Boyne Ave

Saturday, April 8, 2017

1120 Report of a dog running at large in the area of Jefferson and State.

1301 PR at the Easter Egg Hunt in Veterans Park.

1418 Report of a group of teens knocking on door then running away twice in the 400 block of Harris St. Located 5 juveniles who admitted to it.

1650 Report of 3 juveniles spray painting on the top of Avalanche. Located 3 juveniles on W. Division St. that were responsible.

1959 Assist Citizen in the 400 block of E. Division.

2203 Citation issued for speed on N. Lake near North.

2300 Subject burning leaves in the 1000 block of Pleasant Ave. Advised to extinguish.

2337 Assist MSP in Vehicle Pursuit on Old State and Addis.

Sunday, April 9, 2017

0011 Caller in the 600 block of N East St. reported a loud boom and said that his power faded out.

0141 Arrested and released subject for Operating without security on Division near Pleasant. Was also issued a citation for no plate.

1005 Report of retail fraud in the 400 block of N Lake St

1112 Report of possible stolen wallet in the 400 block of N Lake St

1121 Came upon a dumpster fire on W Water St.

1537 Juvenile run away from the 500 block of N Lake St

1553 Located the juvenile runaway on N. East St.

1918 MDOP to shed in the 500 block of N. Lake St.

2014 Report of a highly intoxicated subject in the 200 block of S Lake St. Located and arrested the subject for OWI high BAC.

2123 Suspicious in the 400 block of North St.