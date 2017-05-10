Boyne Police activity April 17-24

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this …

See what the Boyne City Police Department’s officers do in their daily work with this look at their weekly incident reports.

Monday, April 17

0117 Report of subject banging on the walls and slamming doors in the 300 block of Silver St. Subject was transported by EMS.

0820 Juvenile complaint in the 900 block of Brockway.



Tuesday, April 18, 2017

1207 Juvenile complaint from the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1423 Request for officer in the 1000 block of Boyne Av ref drug related complaint occurring in another county.

1455 Report of open door on Bay St.

1543 Assist citizen in the 100 block of E Water St

1641 Gasoline drive off from the 1300 block of Boyne Av

2317 Suspicious activity on S Lake St.

Wednesday, April 19

0021 Located a tree blocking Second near McKinley and removed it.

0158 Vehicle located precariously perched at the top of the hill at Addis and Ridge. Unable to locate owners. Vehicle towed.

1509 Citation issued for speed at Boyne Av and Brockway in school zone.

1555 Assist Fire Dept at N Lake and Michigan Av.

1627 Report of a vehicle speeding toward town on M-75 N outside the city. Unable to locate.

1807 Assist EMS in the 500 block of N Lake St.

1843 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St.

2306 Report of suspicious subject sitting in a vehicle in the 400 block of N Lake St.

Thursday, April 20

0830 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of W Ann St

0851 Report of abandoned vehicle in the 200 block of E Water.

1044 Questions regarding out of state vehicle registrations in the 300 block of E Division St

1511 Someone tried filing fraudulent unemployment claim on subject in the 200 block of S Park St.

1501 Report of vehicle all over the road coming into town on M-75 N. Now parked in the 400 block of N Lake St. Made contact with driver. No alcohol involved but admits to being distracted.

Friday, April 21

1226 Report of disturbance at Main and Lake. Arrested subject for OWI, DWLS and on a warrant from Charlevoix Co.

1425 Natural death in the 500 block of N Lake St

1807 Report of a dead animal floating in the water at the end of Water St.

2247 Dispatched to a disturbance on M-75 S since the Sheriff Deputies were on another complaint.

Saturday, April 22

0001 Assist EMS on Jersey St.

1105 Funeral Escort

1344 Subject on E Main St receiving unwanted calls ref narcotics.

1533 Report of juveniles racing down Boyne Ave near Division on a moped. Made contact with drivers and parents.

1608 4 juveniles entering vacant residence on Leroy St.

1747 Citation issued for no insurance at N. Lake and Groveland. Plate. Vehicle towed.

1849 Gasoline drive off from the 200 block of Boyne Av. Located suspect who returned to pay for the fuel.

2130 Assist Sheriff Dept with an open cell phone line to 911 that sounded like men fighting. Was teens were playing on a trampoline.

2234 Vehicle unlock in the 400 block of N Lake St

2246 Report of a B&E in Progress in the 500 block of South St. Located subject and arrested for disorderly as he was found lying in Cedar St.

Sunday, April 23

0111 Arrested subject for OWI in the 700 block of Front St.

0814 Probation violation in the 300 block of N Lake St

1252 Assist EMS in the 800 block of S. Park St.

1508 Juvenile complaint in the 500 block of N. Lake St.

2306 Citation issued for speed on N. Lake near River St.

Monday, April 24

0053 Disturbance in the 300 block of Silver St. Verbal dispute between intoxicated guests. Arrested subject on a warrant out of Petoskey.