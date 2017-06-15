Boyne Monday Study Club— June 15, 2017
The Monday Study Club of Boyne City will hold its final gathering before Summer break …
The Monday Study Club of Boyne City will hold its final gathering before Summer break at the Boyne Mountain Beach House Tea Room on Monday, June 19, at 12 noon.
Co-hostesses for this event are Sharon LeBuda and Lue Newmann.
Club meetings will reconvene in September.
