Boyne Monday Study Club welcomes guest speaker Mayor Tom Neidhamer

The Monday Study Club of Boyne City will meet on Monday Oct. 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the Boyne City …

The Monday Study Club of Boyne City will meet on Monday Oct. 16 , at 1:30 p.m. in the Boyne City District Library Community Room.

Our featured speaker is the current Mayor of Boyne City, Tom Neidhamer, who will provide an update on community plans and activities.

Following the meeting, an opportunity to tour the new City Hall complex will be offered.

Anyone desiring more information about the Club is welcome to contact Club President, Gina McElgunn, at 549-1388.