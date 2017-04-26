Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne Little League to celebrate 60 years with parade, opening day fun

— April 26, 2017

Everyone is invited to the opening day ceremony, parade and more this weekend for the 60th Anniversary celebration of Boyne City Little League.

 

An opening day parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday April 29 to celebrate 60 years of Boyne City Little League.

At 2 p.m., Boyne City Little League players along with their coaches, parents, grandparents, and sponsors will join together to march in the parade.

Watch the parade anywhere from True Value, along Water Street, past Lynda’s Real Estate Service on Lake Street, to Veteran’s Memorial Park.

The celebration will continue at 2:30 at the Little League Ball Field at Veterans Park.

Following the Star Spangled Banner and pledge, there will be a brief history of those who took the vision of forming a Little League in Boyne City.

Immediately following, girls and boys will have the opportunity to participate in a national competition, pitch, hit and run.

Each player will have a chance to pitch for accuracy, hit for distance, and run for fastest time.

 

