Boyne LifeTree Café talk on police brutality

Violent encounters between citizens and law enforcement officers will be explored on Sunday Feb. 26, at 6:30 p.m.

The program, titled “Police Brutality or Necessary Force?” features filmed interviews with a man who was severely beaten after a routine traffic stop and a police captain who used what was deemed appropriate force—but resulted in the death of an innocent man.

During the interviews, both parties will share accounts of their experiences.

“This Lifetree program will provide a rare opportunity to hear from individuals on both sides of a controversial topic, both with firsthand experience,” says Lifetree representative Craig Cable. “Whether or not you already have an opinion on the level of force police use, it will be an enlightening hour of conversation.”

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located 401 S. Park St, Boyne City. Please use the Pine Street entrance.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting.

Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Julie Hasse at 231-582-7983 or Lifetree@fpboyne.org.