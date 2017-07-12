Boyne Lifetree Café talk on perceptions of Christians

Research revealing people’s common perceptions of Christians will be explored at Lifetree Café on Sunday, …

Research revealing people’s common perceptions of Christians will be explored at Lifetree Café on Sunday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m.

The program, titled “What People Really Think of Christians…and Why,” features a filmed interview with Gabe Lyons, co-author of unChristian.

“We wanted to know what people’s top-of-mind reaction was when they heard the word Christian,” Lyons explains. “When the research came back, it was pretty devastating.”

During the program, Lifetree Café participants will have opportunities to share positive and negative experiences they’ve had with Christians.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located 401 S. Park St., Boyne City. Please use the Pine St. entrance.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting.

Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Julie Hasse at 231-582-7983 or Lifetree@fpboyne.org.