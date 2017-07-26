Boyne Lifetree Café looks at getting unstuck in life

A proven technique for making difficult life changes will be explored at Lifetree Café on …

A proven technique for making difficult life changes will be explored at Lifetree Café on Sunday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m.

“Most people have something in their lives they’d like to change, but they can’t find a way to make the change,” said Lifetree Café national director, Craig Cable. “This Lifetree episode includes a technique that can help people take a step in the right direction.”

During the episode, titled “Getting Unstuck: Practical Ways to Improve Your Life,” participants will take part in a nonthreatening activity that often leads to insightful breakthroughs in achieving life change.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free.

Lifetree Café is located 401 S. Park St., Boyne City.

Please use the Pine St. entrance.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting.

Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Julie Hasse at 231-582-7983 or Lifetree@fpboyne.org.